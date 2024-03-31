Dr. Francis Christian, MD (my good friend), is a Canadian surgeon and poet and Dr. Peter Breggin (and Ginger) recently caught up with him & I wanted to share this piece by Breggin; inspirational!
Remember, Robert Malone sought to destroy Dr. Peter Breggin and his wife, with a law suit of 25 million $ that the judge dismissed & warned INSANE Malone to not file any more of these MONEY grabs!
Peter Breggin and Ginger remain standing, thank God, and a dear friend to me, and you must always stand for them, support them, for they are the true COVID warriors.
Brownstone Institute, of which I was one of the key authors, players, and my seminal paper on natural immunity helped showcase and placed Brownstone on the map, mentioned on FOX and general media the day (as I showed how natural immunity was superior to any vaccinal immunity and certainly any derived from COVID mRNA or even DNA viral vector shots platforms) I wrote that natural immunity paper and gave Brownstone the recognition for the first time, but Brownstone did wrong to Breggin, refusing to allow him to publish there (violating its own publishing rules) because as it was told to me by Brownstone, para “it is my rag, and we prefer Malone and agree with his lawsuit on Breggin and we do not like Breggin”…btw, there were people sitting with me in that conversation so I even have witnesses as I was on speaker…people should know something about me having lived in DC and dealt with real demons, I don’t fuck around and if you think you gots my balls, be careful, I actually have yours in my hands…
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
in any event, I ended any relationship with Brownstone that day, and have not written for them anymore, and told them the offered stipend of 4 K a month to keep it…it hurt me for I needed income, was cancelled, but I knew the fraud of Malone and how Bronwstone and its leadership had their heads stuck up his ass for donor money and shoutouts and the like, I was part of that filth and knew they were wrong. Breggin was way a more superior character man, his wife, and I knew this was a money shake down by Malone. I knew they were wrong, misguided and I decided to stand at the side of Breggin and McCullough too at that time and still do. Malone was attacking McCullough at that time in media. And others. see Vigilant News Network list of persons Malone has sued and threatened to sue. Against Malone and his attacks. It was this decision that Malone turned his venom on me for, that I defended Breggin and McCullough against him, openly, publicly.
But the stepstool one did not quite study me…he did not know I was not them. He misjudged me.
but Brownstone fucked Breggin or so they thought, for the judge slapped Malone time and again, Breggin, Jane Ruby etc. are examples of victories over Malone. The lawsuit on Breggin was slapped down and Malone left with shame and egg on his face, now onto begging for more money if he takes a shit, he asks you to reader for money. While hoarding all he has taken in so far. But wants more from you.
Leech. Money whore. Bitter envious angry little man and it showed in his smears of Bobby Kennedy Jr.’s VP pick Ms. Shanahan…….he can’t help himself, he is someone who moves around looking at who has money and how he could get some of your money. And plays victim…He used the fraud of COVID to lie to you that he invented mRNA technology so give him money for that fame, money on upside and on downside, running to hide inside the Freedom Movement when it was clear that the vaccines were deadly, yet do not blame him for the deaths. Not so Robert, cannot get one without the other. I will ensure that.
I await Malone to try to fuck with me in a court. Let’s dance Robert in a court, just be prepared I write all my pieces so that if we enter there, you have lots to explain. And no, I do not write for TWC and no, I do not hate you, I invoke all in mRNA technology and vaccine to be under oath, not you only, I just want the right thing, which is you and all involved in this deadly vaccine, to be questioned under oath, and all of your colleagues who brought us this death and screwed POTUS Trump. and to a certain extent, Biden.
Back to Breggin and Francis Christian…what a wonderful man…his family, kids…
‘Remembering why life is worth living! (substack.com)
Remembering why life is worth living!
Reinforcing our will to live life with an optimistic spirit and a determination to bring more love into this Earthly experience
MAR 30, 2024
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Email | RSS
Francis Christian, MD, is a Canadian surgeon and poet, a devoted Christian, and a man who has thoughtfully studied totalitarianism. He held a press conference in 2021 to explain that children should not be given mRNA “vaccine” shots because they could do great harm to them, while COVID itself would do little or no harm at all to them.
Dr. Francis Christian explained that he is a pro-vaccine physician. “I am only too aware of the great scourges of mankind, including smallpox, that have been eliminated or made innocuous by vaccination,” he said. “I am also pro-vaccine for my own family, including myself.”
However, he called for a pause on administering the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12, Global News reports. “Before the vaccine is rolled out to children, both children and parents must know the risks of mRNA vaccines to children, any benefit to children and any alternatives to vaccines,” he said in a statement.
With astonishing swiftness, he was forced to retire in 2022. His career as a busy surgeon and as an active humanitarian within organized medicine came to an end. Here is his attorney’s statement of that event:
https://www.jccf.ca/surgeon-fired-by-college-of-medicine-for-voicing-safety-concerns-about-covid-shots-for-children/
But the assault on his identity, his freedom of speech, and his career did nothing to diminish his love for people and his determination to live a full life while continuing to communicate truth to the world.
This hour with Dr. Francis Christian went beyond adjectives like “informative” or “enjoyable” into the realm of being fully inspirational. It reinforces our will to live life with an optimistic spirit and a determination to bring more love into this Earthly experience. Dr. Christian mentioned our dear friend Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko, who is no longer with us, and being with Dr. Christian reminded us of our inspiring shows with that great man.
Join Dr. Christian and the Breggins for an hour that will remind you why life is worth living and give more energy to your efforts.
Dr. Christian’s substack: francischristian.substack.com
Dr. Christian’s book of poems is available through his publisher here:
https://tryhealingarts.ca/product/to-a-nurse-friend-weeping/
Find us at X— formerly known as Twitter: @GingerBreggin @AmericanMD
Find us at our website: www.Breggin.com
Find us at www.AmericaOutLoud.com
Find us on Substack at: Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators’
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Dr. Francis Christian, MD (my good friend), is a Canadian surgeon and poet and Dr. Peter Breggin (and Ginger) recently caught up with him & I wanted to share this piece by Breggin; inspirational!
Okay, you convinced me; I was struggling for weeks but today I unsubscribed from Malone's substack...
Paul, Malone will never mess with you because he is aware that you are right and he is wrong. He went after the Breggins because he misjudged them. He felt that due to their age, they would not have the endurance to compete with him. Has he ever been right about anything? I don’t think so. Amazing how total losers can achieve notoriety