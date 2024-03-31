Peter Breggin and Ginger remain standing, thank God, and a dear friend to me, and you must always stand for them, support them, for they are the true COVID warriors.

Brownstone Institute, of which I was one of the key authors, players, and my seminal paper on natural immunity helped showcase and placed Brownstone on the map, mentioned on FOX and general media the day (as I showed how natural immunity was superior to any vaccinal immunity and certainly any derived from COVID mRNA or even DNA viral vector shots platforms) I wrote that natural immunity paper and gave Brownstone the recognition for the first time, but Brownstone did wrong to Breggin, refusing to allow him to publish there (violating its own publishing rules) because as it was told to me by Brownstone, para “it is my rag, and we prefer Malone and agree with his lawsuit on Breggin and we do not like Breggin”…btw, there were people sitting with me in that conversation so I even have witnesses as I was on speaker…people should know something about me having lived in DC and dealt with real demons, I don’t fuck around and if you think you gots my balls, be careful, I actually have yours in my hands…

in any event, I ended any relationship with Brownstone that day, and have not written for them anymore, and told them the offered stipend of 4 K a month to keep it…it hurt me for I needed income, was cancelled, but I knew the fraud of Malone and how Bronwstone and its leadership had their heads stuck up his ass for donor money and shoutouts and the like, I was part of that filth and knew they were wrong. Breggin was way a more superior character man, his wife, and I knew this was a money shake down by Malone. I knew they were wrong, misguided and I decided to stand at the side of Breggin and McCullough too at that time and still do. Malone was attacking McCullough at that time in media. And others. see Vigilant News Network list of persons Malone has sued and threatened to sue. Against Malone and his attacks. It was this decision that Malone turned his venom on me for, that I defended Breggin and McCullough against him, openly, publicly.

But the stepstool one did not quite study me…he did not know I was not them. He misjudged me.

but Brownstone fucked Breggin or so they thought, for the judge slapped Malone time and again, Breggin, Jane Ruby etc. are examples of victories over Malone. The lawsuit on Breggin was slapped down and Malone left with shame and egg on his face, now onto begging for more money if he takes a shit, he asks you to reader for money. While hoarding all he has taken in so far. But wants more from you.

Leech. Money whore. Bitter envious angry little man and it showed in his smears of Bobby Kennedy Jr.’s VP pick Ms. Shanahan…….he can’t help himself, he is someone who moves around looking at who has money and how he could get some of your money. And plays victim…He used the fraud of COVID to lie to you that he invented mRNA technology so give him money for that fame, money on upside and on downside, running to hide inside the Freedom Movement when it was clear that the vaccines were deadly, yet do not blame him for the deaths. Not so Robert, cannot get one without the other. I will ensure that.

I await Malone to try to fuck with me in a court. Let’s dance Robert in a court, just be prepared I write all my pieces so that if we enter there, you have lots to explain. And no, I do not write for TWC and no, I do not hate you, I invoke all in mRNA technology and vaccine to be under oath, not you only, I just want the right thing, which is you and all involved in this deadly vaccine, to be questioned under oath, and all of your colleagues who brought us this death and screwed POTUS Trump. and to a certain extent, Biden.

Back to Breggin and Francis Christian…what a wonderful man…his family, kids…

Remembering why life is worth living!

Reinforcing our will to live life with an optimistic spirit and a determination to bring more love into this Earthly experience

DR. PETER AND GINGER BREGGIN

MAR 30, 2024