Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche & Dr. Paul Alexander : i) COVID vaccine was NEVER needed ii) early treatment & prevention ONLY iii)immuno-senescenced elderly can be killed iv) kids have potent INNATE immune
COVID gene injection was never ever needed, STOP it now! we had early treatment in combination with isolation of sick & strong protections of high-risk; infectious variants can be virulent to elderly
Link:
https://rumble.com/v27qpae-vanden-bossche-and-alexander-stop-covid-vaccines-elderly-could-be-killed-do.html
The key issue remains the circulating infectious sub-variants and the capacity of the COVID gene injection (non-neutralizing) to drive infectious variants and potentially virulent ones.
These idiots at Pfizer and Moderna and CDC and NIH and FDA do not understand what they have done. They have no clue about the evolutionary capacity of this virus to adapt and evolve to the population immune pressure that is incomplete and mounting. They do not understand that there is a complex interplay between the virus and the host immune system response and that you cannot discuss or study or understand each without the other. Not even elderly, no one, we should have touched no one with these COVID gene injections. Not one!
Video:
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
https://rumble.com/v27qpae-vanden-bossche-and-alexander-stop-covid-vaccines-elderly-could-be-killed-do.html
Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche discusses with Dr. Paul Elias Alexander why COVID vaccines were never needed, why they must be stopped. They could have never worked as there is no mechanism for serum ‘vaccine induced’ antibodies to get to the nasal mucosa/URT where the virus lands and where the immune response was/is needed. Why elderly could be killed if you vaccinate them as highly infectious variant could be virulent to them and why children must not be given these COVID injections.
I am proud to announce my affiliation with The Wellness Company. My dear and esteemed colleagues Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Harvey Risch as well as Dr. Richard Amerling and Dr. Heather Gessling are also with The Wellness Company which provides telemedicine services for long-haul COVID, vaccine injury, and medical exemptions along with great all natural supplements and products that are fully aligned with our values. We are talking about scientifically researched supplements designed by leading physicians like Dr Peter McCullough. This support for The Wellness Company stems from the sub-optimal medical care and response that we experienced throughout the pandemic. It became apparent that there are many glaring gaps in our healthcare system and people were not properly treated. Thus, the pivot by us to support The Wellness Company. Take a stand against a broken healthcare delivery system and purchase a membership with the The Wellness Company, which directly funds our fight against medical tyranny. Click here The Wellness Company for more information.
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
As I've said before, I'm no ID doc or 'vaccinologist', but I am an MD. I heartily support your posts, but I must disagree with the premise of the statement "These idiots at Pfizer and Moderna and CDC and NIH and FDA do not understand what they have done". They know EXACTLY what they have done!
If one paid a scintilla of attention in freshman year of medical school immunology, they would've known the difference between sterilising and non-sterilising 'vaccination' and the havoc that it can wreak. Moreover, they should know that attempting to produce a vaccine against any beta-coronavirus has always failed and will likely fail for the rest of my gen-x life. They mutate far too frequently and unpredictably. Also, one should know the concept of original antigenic sin and/or antibody dependent enhancement. If one would've done a modicum of research, they would've discovered that the notion initiating a vaccination program with non-sterilising products in the midst of a pandemic is asking for disastrous results....has never worked and never will. If one had the slightest bit of professional skepticism upon learning that the PCR test cycle thresholds were dramatically (& intentionally) increased to force essentially a guaranteed false positive, they should've immediately smelled a rat.
I could digress ad nauseum about the covid 'pandemic', but the argument that those in the position to know better cannot be THAT incompetent. When does rampant worldwide incompetence become malice?
All the best to Dr. A
And guess what?! No vaccines ever have ever been needed. Hurry up, Geert, Paul, and everyone, and look into it so we can start protecting people from Rockefeller medicine already!