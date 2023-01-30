Link:

https://rumble.com/v27qpae-vanden-bossche-and-alexander-stop-covid-vaccines-elderly-could-be-killed-do.html

The key issue remains the circulating infectious sub-variants and the capacity of the COVID gene injection (non-neutralizing) to drive infectious variants and potentially virulent ones.

These idiots at Pfizer and Moderna and CDC and NIH and FDA do not understand what they have done. They have no clue about the evolutionary capacity of this virus to adapt and evolve to the population immune pressure that is incomplete and mounting. They do not understand that there is a complex interplay between the virus and the host immune system response and that you cannot discuss or study or understand each without the other. Not even elderly, no one, we should have touched no one with these COVID gene injections. Not one!

Video:

Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche discusses with Dr. Paul Elias Alexander why COVID vaccines were never needed, why they must be stopped. They could have never worked as there is no mechanism for serum ‘vaccine induced’ antibodies to get to the nasal mucosa/URT where the virus lands and where the immune response was/is needed. Why elderly could be killed if you vaccinate them as highly infectious variant could be virulent to them and why children must not be given these COVID injections.