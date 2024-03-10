Dr. James Thorp: "Health Canada admits in the response to the Inquiry of the Minister of Health: "No indication for use in pregnant or lactating women was sought by the vaccine sponsors or authorized
by Health Canada" This puts Health Canada etc. in the situation where they are currently promoting vaccines for pregnant and lactating women contrary to the admission of the Minister of Health"...
‘Health Canada admits in the response to the Inquiry of the Minister "No indication for use in pregnant or lactating women was sought by the vaccine sponsors or authorized by Health Canada" This puts Health Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada, and the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, the BC Centre for Disease Control, BC's Chief Public Health Officer, and most other ministers of Health provincially, federally, and there chief public health officers, in the situation where they are currently promoting vaccines for pregnant and lactating women contrary to the admission of the Minister of Health for Canada in this answer to the Inquiry of the Minister.’
Alexander COVID News_PCR created fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Dr. James Thorp: "Health Canada admits in the response to the Inquiry of the Minister of Health: "No indication for use in pregnant or lactating women was sought by the vaccine sponsors or authorized
This is what every level of government is doing to shield themselves from liability. It’s not going to work. There is mountains of evidence showing the federal government, provincial governments, municipal governments, and places of employment coerced the public, censored, and vilified anyone who would not take the bio weapon. It is openly stated at the WEF that they have “penetrated” the cabinets.
We know the depth of corruption and humanity will get justice. They’ve told us the plan. Murder, wars, economic collapse, starvation, etc
We know this is all planned. These monsters are evil and sick. Humanity will win in the end.
This is extremely disturbing. A scandal of overwhelming proportion.
Developing babies, nursing babies, and their pregnant and lactating mothers, have been deceptively subjected to harmful, unnecessary, non-consensual medical treatments by ignorant, mercenary, Canadian and American "health" functionaries. Some have died or become irreversibly damaged.
Dr. Thorp's offer to be an expert legal witness to help put an end to these crimes sounds like a significant leap forward. He has my great admiration and appreciation.