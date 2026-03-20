Ask yourself how come RFK Jr. and Makary and Bhattacharya and the like still have mRNA vaccine on US market? Who is their real master?

VACCINAL SPIKE PROTEIN DISCOVERED IN FETAL CELLS....’

The Detection of deadly spike protein in term placentas of COVID-19 vaccinated (with Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna Sahin mRNA vaccine) and/or SARS-CoV-2 infected women…means the spike protein from Malone et al. mRNA vaccine (as well as due to infection) can deleteriously impact the developing fetus…fetus is at risk!

Praise to Thorp et al. for relentless cries to the administration to pull this deadly mRNA vaccine from US market.

Dr. Thorp:

‘This study in essence PROVES:



- we were lied to



-the shot never stayed in the arm



-shedding is REAL



-Pfizer informed their trial participants against contact with pregnant women because shedding is real



-all the placental abnormalities I (and multiple MFM sonographers) observed, pictured and published after the vaccine rollout out was true



-proves all my Senate testimonies and publications regarding adverse outcomes from the COVID shot are true



-all the other publications promoting the safety and efficacy of the shot in pregnancy was a LIE’

Bartmann C, Schmidt V, Mörz M, Schwab M, Rehn M, Blau-Schneider B, Wöckel A, Kämmerer U. Detection of spike protein in term placentas of COVID-19 vaccinated and/or SARS-CoV-2 infected women. PLoS One. 2026 Mar 5;21(3):e0344185. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0344185. PMID: 41785286; PMCID: PMC12962466.

‘Abstract

Introduction: COVID-19 (Corona Virus Induced Disease-19) caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus can be a serious in pregnancy. Therefore, vaccination with modRNA vaccines was recommended depending on the immunity status for women of reproductive age and pregnant women since 2022. However, there are only preliminary data on transplacental transmission of the virus and modRNA from genetic vaccines so far.

Methods: The study population included 106 women who have given birth at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University Hospital of Würzburg during November 2020 to October 2022. In addition to medical data and vaccination history, immunohistochemical examination of the placenta was performed with antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 spike and nucleocapsid proteins. RNAscope in situ Hybridization was used to show RNA detection in positive placental tissues as a proof of concept.

Results: Altogether, 87% of participants received at least one vaccine dose against SARS-CoV-2 and 56 women (42 vaccinated, 14 not vaccinated) contracted COVID-19. In total, 31 placentas were found positive for the spike protein. Spike positive cells were predominantly Hofbauer cells and trophoblasts. In three cases of vaccinated and then infected woman, an additional nucleocapsid staining was detected, but there was no significant difference in staining pattern in correlation to the vaccine/COVID-19 status. Interestingly, we did not find viral RNA in the investigated samples, but we could show a positive in situ Hybridization of BNT162b2 and S-encoding mRNA-1273 in two individual samples.

Discussion: The spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 has been be detected in placental Hofbauer and Trophoblast cells as well as villous endothelia after infection and vaccination indicating a possible transplacental transfer or uptake. These findings may suggest a potential for transplacental transfer or cellular uptake; however, the extent, mechanisms, and clinical significance of this phenomenon remain to be fully understood.’

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Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

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and

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

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