DR JANE RUBY™️again gains my respect with this TWEET! "To everyone who cheered the addition of misogynist, cyber stalker and Lawfare freak, @RWMaloneMD to the ACIP BY @SecKennedy" by this Dr. Ruby
means misogynist Malone appointed to ACIP by RFK Jr., I wanted to ensure you knew she meant Malone as the stalker, not RFK Jr.; I know him, not of that type! Anyway, this is interesting: "Now you can
wallow in the fact that this guy is going to advance and unleash more biological weapons (e.g. mRNA that he benefits from and he brought to you, my insert) than you even imagined. #Flublok Get off this industrial/military/Pharma/tech grid in any way that you can.”
This Malone is a con man fraud grifter superb, none like him, killed people with his mRNA technology and shilled to you to take it when deaths were not yet apparent and when deaths emerged he jumped on the Freedom Movement telling you it is harmful…he remained silent when he knew all FDA and CDC said was wrong and lies…he knew and his job was to shill and coerce…this guy needs to be in a court under oath…and stripped of every cent and placed in jail if a court and judges and juries find that his work, with Bourla, Bancel, Pfizer people, Sahin et al. caused deaths, wrongfully and along with many on the Horsemen List.
Thank you, Dr. Ruby. You got more stones than all the men in US congress and the US Senate. And all the bobblehead grifters who turned coat for jobs…
You know much more than I do about Malone, but Dr. Jane Ruby is kind of unbalanced. I remember disputing something with her (in a respectful way), and she accused me of being an extremist, and then she blocked me.
