Dr. Jay J Couey, Dr. Mike Yeadon & Dr. Paul Alexander all 3 in an interview, interviewed by JJ Couey; magnificent scholarship by Couey here; Yeadon: 'there was no novel respiratory pathogen re COVID'
https://rumble.com/v40v96y-2023-03-18-michael-yeadon-and-paul-alexander-live-brief-twitch1768771940.html; Gigaohm Biological Archive; we need to treat this as a crime scene, HANG them!
I wanted to re-share for these 2 people I greatly admire. Couey is a remarkable intellect who to me held and has many of the answers we always sought. Articulate. I am honored to know him. Yeadon is a giant and was ostracized because he is/was smarter and did not fall for the garbage and they could not move him or debate him so sought to smear him. I am deeply humbled by him and I re-share. This was one of many discussions we have had over time. The honor is mine to know these people. Support Couey and Yeadon please.
https://rumble.com/v40v96y-2023-03-18-michael-yeadon-and-paul-alexander-live-brief-twitch1768771940.html
https://rumble.com/v40v96y-2023-03-18-michael-yeadon-and-paul-alexander-live-brief-twitch1768771940.html
(2023-03-18) Michael Yeadon and Paul Alexander LIVE -- Brief [Twitch:1768771940]
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I saw it already, really great!
Great!