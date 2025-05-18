I wanted to re-share for these 2 people I greatly admire. Couey is a remarkable intellect who to me held and has many of the answers we always sought. Articulate. I am honored to know him. Yeadon is a giant and was ostracized because he is/was smarter and did not fall for the garbage and they could not move him or debate him so sought to smear him. I am deeply humbled by him and I re-share. This was one of many discussions we have had over time. The honor is mine to know these people. Support Couey and Yeadon please.

https://rumble.com/v40v96y-2023-03-18-michael-yeadon-and-paul-alexander-live-brief-twitch1768771940.html

(2023-03-18) Michael Yeadon and Paul Alexander LIVE -- Brief [Twitch:1768771940]