Dr. JJ Couey, Dr. Mike Yeadon & Dr. Paul Alexander all three in an interview, interviewed by JJ Couey; magnificent scholarship by Couey here; Yeadon: 'there was no novel respiratory pathogen re COVID'
https://rumble.com/v40v96y-2023-03-18-michael-yeadon-and-paul-alexander-live-brief-twitch1768771940.html; Gigaohm Biological Archive; we need to treat this as a crime scene, HANG them!
(2023-03-18) Michael Yeadon and Paul Alexander LIVE -- Brief [Twitch:1768771940]
Dutch Gov't Admit Pandemic Was 'Military Psy-Op' To Prepare Public for 'Extreme Depopulation'
https://rumble.com/v5pevd2-dutch-govt-admit-pandemic-was-military-psy-op-to-prepare-public-for-extreme.html?
"Bill Gates’ trial in Netherlands. Orchestrated as a 'military operation' under direct orders from NATO, the pandemic played out with forced vaccinations & brutal lockdowns having nothing to do with public health & everything to do with advancing a hidden agenda"
"RFK Jr. Says Bill Gates and Fauci Will Both Be Arrested Under Trump That's the starter and the main course, but who are we having for dessert?"[https://x.com/CharretChristo1/status/1857831706453070220]