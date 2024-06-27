Dr. JJ Couey remains someone I deeply admire for his intellect and passion & bravery; he is fighting a system of cancel that fights him daily, even within the fraud FREEDOM Movement; they say he does
not look like them, don't come from their 'elite society', does not speak like them, is not apologetic to them FIRST, speaks out of turn, & it is all about him I love; see LATEST video by JJ, STUNNING
Riveting material again and JJ is someone you MUST support…get to material from minute 16…or start from beginning…
Red Pill Conference Presentation 2024 Study Hall -- Gigaohm Biological 6/18/2024 - Gigaohm Biological
I really admire him. Why does he not mend fences with Sasha Latapova? I have written to both. Only had an answer from her.
You won't find someone more real, articulate and honest about what is going on...... I followed many of the meddlers he mentions and he is spot on with everything he points out.... I hope he gets the exposure he deserves and soon...it's later than we think..... humanity depends on this info getting out....