Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gaye's avatar
Gaye
2h

Thank you for calling attention to this brilliant and courageous man! So glad Ladapo has got influence and I hope he gets more.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
2h

I've been delighted by his stance! He has integrity which has allowed him to stand tall in a sea of cowards and unscrupulous thieves.

I'm always wary that it's all "for show", but he, for one, has been consistent.

Thank you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture