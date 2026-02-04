What is your opinion on Sansone’s thesis, for he has given us a glimpse into his political life, his past and his views…he has helped connect some dots of the past…I appreciate them…I really like his respect for POTUS even when he regards policies and actions bone-headed and wrong and destructive, and he is willing to call them out and stand up…few has his bravery! what is your view?

Sansone writes:

I Don’t Have to Suck Up to Trump: I Was Endorsed to Run for Office by the Father of the Modern America First Movement

start here:

“I don’t do this often so you will have to indulge me. This post is a bit of a vent and in response to some recent criticisms that I received via email from a few people lately, for being critical of Trump on a few issues, and also for suing DeSantis and Uthmeier to get the MNRA nanoparticle injections and products off the market because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

I was America First before most people heard of the term.

I was a state chair in one of Patrick J. Buchanan’s presidential campaigns and campaigned for free in 12-14 states. Most of the effort was in securing delegates at state conventions and the national convention, securing ballot access, and fund raising. I was also a speech surrogate.

Buchanan openly opposed George H.W. Bush’s New World Order in 1991 and through the 90s championed an America First foreign policy, immigration policy, and trade policy. In fact, we not only argued for stopping immigration, including building a wall, we argued for a 50 year moratorium on all immigration so that people would assimilate into the culture and we would have increased social cohesion.

Buchanan recognized the threat to America posed by massive immigration and was the only high profile public figure speaking to the issue. This issue was detailed in his books: The Death of the West: How Dying Populations and Immigrant Invasions Imperil Our Country and Civilization and State of Emergency: The Third World Invasion and Conquest of America.

The reality is that massive immigration is ethnic cleansing.

Buchanan also argued for military non interventionism instead of bankrupting America to fight wars that were not in our national interest.

This view is detailed in his book: A Republic, Not an Empire: Reclaiming America’s Destiny

Buchanan did not support foreign aid and called out Israeli influence over U.S. foreign policy. Most people involved with the Buchanan movement in the 90s knew 911 was an inside job that likely had CIA and Mossad involvement. I remember watching the video of the dancing Israeli’s cheering atop a building videoing the explosion at the World Trade Center. These almost certain Mossad agents were returned to Israel. You can still find it but this video and news stories about it have been largely scrubbed from the internet.

Both Zionists and Anti Semites deliberately conflate Zionism with Judaism. I have no use for either group and don’t care what they think.

A big tip off that 911 was an inside job was the fact that shortly after the attacks, the U.S. borders were sealed to the point that drug addicts were experiencing withdrawal. Then after about a month the borders were opened again. The U.S. can’t be threatened by a foreign army. The only way to conquer America is through immigration, bankrupting it through military over extension, and gutting out its industry. I could say much more on this topic, but that is not the essence of this article.

Buchanan also was against the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and supported tariffs to prevent the destruction of manufacturing base. He viewed this issue from both an economic and national sovereignty stance. He detailed these views in his book The Great Betrayal. Although I doubt that he would support using tariffs as a weapon to intimidate other nations. I am actually fairly balanced on the tariff issue. I think they are useful is done properly and must be accompanied by income tax cuts and reduction in size and scope of government.

Buchanan was against a North American Union and World Government. He was opposed to continuous expansion of NATO as it would eventually provoke a response and would lead to unnecessary conflict with Russia. Buchanan believed that post Soviet Russia could become a natural ally of the United States and supported improved relations between America, Europe, and Russia. He supported withdrawal from United Nations, etc.

Buchanan was also way ahead of the curve on the culture war. At the Republican National Convention in 1992, Buchanan gave his famous Culture War speech. In it he described the previous DNC convention as the single biggest exhibition of cross dressing in American history.

So basically, the signature issues of Trump were coopted from Buchanan.

Trump has obviously revealed himself as a Zionist and not America First on foreign policy. His support for digital ID and a backdoor into a Centralized Digital Currency are problematic. If you want Greenland, you do it behind the scenes and apply pressure, create incentives. But bullying Denmark into selling Greenland to the United States without removing a military solution is problematic to say the least. Then to tariff countries that speak out against it creates an unnecessary adversarial relationship with Europe. Tarriff Western European countries for violating free speech and civil liberties. Not for speaking out against annexing Denmark’s territory. Greenland is about special financial interests getting their resources not national security.

While appearing to clamp down on illegal immigration Trump supports increasing H1B Visas. This is problematic too. I will adress the ICE issue in a different article.

While there are issues I agree with, these are a few issues I am critical of Trump about. I am also critical of Trump for Operation Warp Speed and supporting the deployment of biological and technological weapons of mass destruction against American citizens. You can’t be America First and look the other way while Americans are being targeted with bioweapons. Most people we know will have shortened lifespans due to complications associated with these shots.

As for DeSantis. Yes, he appears an Israeli asset, but on many issues, he has been a little better than other governors. I have been litigating against DeSantis to get mRNA shots and products off the market because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. His continued facilitation of weapons of mass destruction targeting Floridians is unacceptable.

No apologies for me. I apologize for the cowards that are afraid to fight back.

I was recently asked by a well known health freedom doctor to interview a woman that has a 10 year old son trying to get into military cadet program. His entry is being denied because he does not have certain vaccines. This may violate Florida law. I instantly agreed and set up an interview with the woman. Then I later received an email from the woman stating that she was declining the interview because she saw that I was critical of Trump and suing DeSantis. Her concern was that they could help her effort and she needs the support of these characters. An interview with me could jeopardize that according to her.

This pray from someone to rescue me attitude is not how you win. That actually causes the problem. If I were in her shoes, I would file a complaint with the Florida Department of Health or other appropriate agency. The organization could be fined for violating state law, which may trigger a review of their federal grants. This threat to their funding could cause them to retreat on the issue.

I am deliberately not giving more detail about the woman or the organization.

The point of this article is that I just do not have time for cowards.

Trump did not invent America First. He was against it 25 years ago. In the 2000 campaign after Buchanan left the GOP and ran for the Reform Party nomination. Trump briefly entered the race. He got a lot of media attention smearing Buchanan and calling Buchanan a NAZI for his foreign policy views and a racist for his anti affirmative action views and his immigration views.

Here is a video of Trump talking about Oprah Winfrey as a potential running mate.

After realizing that he had no chance of winning the nomination Trump quickly dropped out.

Trump’s views changed over time on immigration, and for a while, foreign policy. His trade views were consistent.

I will criticize Trump when he does stupid things. I was America First when he was an open borders liberal. I will not carry water for Trump or anybody else. I will criticize dumb policies and do everything possible to stop the mass murder of my friends and neighbors.

I do not need anybody’s approval. My track record speaks for itself. I can stand on my two feet, all alone.

For those that question my patriotism or America First credentials. I am sorry that you are 35 years late to the party….

Here is a written letter of endorsement that Pat Buchanan mailed me after the 2000 campaign. I was not running for public office at the time. Hint: Presidential candidates don’t typically give letters of endorsement to people not running for office.

Here is an old picture with Buchanan.

