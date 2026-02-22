what is RFK Jr. thinking? surely POTUS Trump did not make this nomination and is depending on RFK Jr. here and this is pure lunacy to nominate this lady when so many qualified people abound in US, in medicine, in public health? what is this about? is this quid pro quo? this cannot be based on competence, qualifications etc. this is pure nepotistic corrupt bullshit like the Malone ACIP role. Is this some form of pay back? Look, I say what I think and I have serious questions alike many, on this Means AG crap. What about Victory? McCullough? Ladapo? Thorp?

If Wiles really has best interest of America at heart, as CoS, this is the time to show us she is not a sold out pharma insider etc. pushing mRNA vaccine, and stand up and cut this nomination and work to find the right person for the best for America. Let us see. I have zero faith Wiles will do the right thing here. None!

This next photo is Epstein’s ZORO ranch and whispers are many dead girls are there…thousands of acres. I hope it is really investigated. If Pom Pom Pam Bambi heads that decision, nothing will be done.

indications are that she flunked out of her residency…how could she be the SG of USA? how? someone without the competence? she makes prior SG under Biden, Murthy, blush? she makes dolt blockhead prior CDC Director (dumb as a box of rocks) Rochelle who had an IQ of 4, beam with blush…she makes Robert Redfield sound like a Mensa top member when listening to him clarifies that he is as acumened as a blade of grass….what is RFK Jr. thinking? there is huge public pushback and reticence on this SG nomination of Means (she and her brother have been given tremendous airtime by RFK Jr. and his MAHA grift entity without the pedigree and gravitas and knowhow, just by being buddies????) giving lack of ability and competence for the post as America’s top doctor, yet RFK Jr. is barreling ahead? Does POTUS Trump agree with this? Is this quid pro quo? like the Malone job at ACIP that RFK Jr. gave Malone, one of the biggest grifters con fraudsters in US health industry, where many of the deaths from the Pfizer Moderna mRNA vaccine (Bourla Bancel Sahin Weissman etc.) rests at his feet? that you could do it, so you do not care? I have much more admiration and faith in RFK Jr. and just feel that the swamp has drained him and he is out of his depth and he can do NOTHING. The Outlaw basically owns him. Her job as CoS was to maintain status quo and to hire the right people at the health agencies to do just that…maintain status quo, and do NOTHING. Yet make it appear as if you are active.