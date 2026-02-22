Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Mary W Maxwell
I hate to be a wet blanket but the United States cannot have a 'top doctor.' It cannot deal in any health matters. That is a state power. At the Philadelphia Convention of 1787, delegates from the 13 states handed over some powers to the feds. These are listed in the 18 clauses of Article I, sec 8. They are known as the 'enumerated' powers. If it ain't there, it's not a federal power.

The position of Surgeon General had do with the 1789 "Act for the Relief of Sick and Disabled Seamen." This led to the creating of a Marine Hospital and the head of that hospital was called "Surgeon General." And, blah blah blah, it led to the US Public Health Service. Maybe someone in 1789 was already planning a plandemic?

Note to lazy Americans: Let the Constitution go to seed and you will be sorrrr-ee.

Mothers Grim
Concerning info on the Means: https://margox.substack.com/p/the-long-dark-road-of-synthetic-sex?r=1kuq0

