Dr. Mandy Cohen (CDC Director): 'We need everyone to get an updated flu shot & updated COVID vaccine...plan ahead, when you get your flu shot in Fall, you will get an updated COVID vaccine...we
want kids protected'; so IMO, this Mandy Cohen is so dumb & dimwitted, she makes Rochelle Walensky blush with envy, how idiotic this current Director is & stupid, nothing she just said made ANY sense
I have listened to Mandy each opportunity I get to see if somehow, she can evidence some level of coherence and each time I walk away with my head hanging low. You now listen to this short video and tell me, do you understand what she said based on all we know today after 4 years of this COVID fraud the harms of the mRNA vaccines (and the viral vector platform) as well as the basic fact that they DO NOT work, including the non-sensical fraud flu vaccine. Tell me, what data, what medical data, clinical evidence, scientific data etc. she knows of that we do not, that drives her to make these ludicrous statements? Is she reading Malone’s Twitter posts again that the mRNA vaccine saves lives? That he had unambiguous evidence…oh God, I do not know which is more dumb, Mandy or a box of rocks. Listening to Mandy is like watching grass grow.
Watch CDC Director Expects New Version of Covid Shot in Fall - Bloomberg
Watch CDC Director Expects New Version of Covid Shot in Fall - Bloomberg
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
You'd have to be o the lowest intelligence to deny what is blatantly obvious. How much longer are we going to play this game?
They intentionally look for the dumbest people or the most captured people to head these agencies. One more example: Dr. Fauci's replacement at NIAID (Dr. Marrazo) came from UAB's Infectious Disease Department, where she was in charge of the remdesivir trials. She's a big champion of a toxic drug that's still killing large numbers of people.