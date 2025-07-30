RFK Jr. has ZERO, no plans to rescind the SPIKEVAX…I do not believe any rendition out there…the game was to approve it and RFK Jr. is head of HHS that leads FDA and yet it remains…did you think of that?

the story given our push back, is to bullshit us about vacations and firings and resignations and ‘I did not know’….who cares, all we want is for you REFK Jr. to do the right thing and reverse it but that is not done,…all we seek is to reverse the Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine…no study to support that SPIKEVAX but we are misdirected about gong show games about vacations and told ‘who when and what’…its bullshit cons…

while the SPIKEVAX remains on market and gets its approval and they send out the Garden short man Gnome, the little one, to talk his prepared bullshit talking points as if he has any credibility…it is all a game farce.

bottom line, has RFK Jr. rescinded the approval of SPIKEVAX? No…I guess he will tell us he needs a commission to study and review the rescinding before he can do it…ha ha ha