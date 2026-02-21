Dr. Mehmet Oz? we know Lutnick lied when he said he cut off contact with Jeffrey Epstein, Chopra too? now we learn Oz invites Epstein over for Valentine’s party? 8 years after Epstein was registered?
as a sex offender? the question is was there more frolicking between Oz & Epstein? what did Oz know? when did he know it? what did he do in Epstein's circle? Did Oz engage with little girls sexually?
Why did Epstein’s sex-offender status not affect Oz so that he was NOT in his circle? What is it about these high-profile men that they wanted to run with Epstein and know him? They all knew, including Oz, for he is a smart guy, Oz, that Epstein was fucking little girls and all those going on his plane to his island were fucking little girls and sodomizing and raping them…so why would Oz engage in any reach out? what was his plan? did he want access to young girls to? Was Epstein to arrange this ‘in time’? Did Oz, I will be blunt, did Oz have sexual relations with any under-aged girls and it is a fair question based on Epstein’s world.
Oz needs to explain this. In my world, anyone around Epstein and hanging with him wanted to fuck little girls. Period. IMO sick bastards, not clumsy dorks…these are and were filthy perverted banal feral IMO criminal people, men and women.
So we grappling with Chopra and his apparent fetish for cute Israeli girls, we grappling with Howard Lutnick, we heard about dinosaur bone hunts etc., now what about Oz? Was Oprah involved?
‘Dr. Oz Becomes the Latest Trump Official in the Epstein Files’
‘The Trump administration is full of people with ties to Jeffrey Epstein.’
point is they all knew Epstein was raping little girls, who became teens etc. they all knew contacting Epstein was about getting with little girl at some point...he was not selling ice cream...or pumps...he was selling little kids...to sick malevolent criminal men, who operated in the dark...none can say they 'did not know'...it is his past and reputation that is why they wanted to be around him...they wanted to be with little girls.
Isn't it abundantly clear by now? The number of deviant sickos in Washington far surpasses what any of us here could possibly imagine. Hence, names are going to continue sprouting like mushrooms.
What's (not so) amazing to me is how so many are involved, with ONE exception: **Trump**!!!
Yet, Trump's name appeared in the Epstein Files *thousands* of times, that is, until after a year of hiding those files, his name 'magically' disappeared from nearly all of the millions of pages. Hmm....
Trump is Snow White ... Trump is Mother Theresa ... Trump is spotlessly clean as a whistle.
Yeah, right, just like they ALL participated in the COVID Crime **EXCEPT** the Father of OWS - Trump!
You can't make this shit up! When-oh-when are the remaining Trump followers going to 'get it'?
In any case, while Epstein-connected names around the world continue facing consequences, NOT A SINGLE Fat Rat has even been indicted here in the US. How could they, when they are being protected by the full might and resources of the present Trump Administration?