Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
2h

point is they all knew Epstein was raping little girls, who became teens etc. they all knew contacting Epstein was about getting with little girl at some point...he was not selling ice cream...or pumps...he was selling little kids...to sick malevolent criminal men, who operated in the dark...none can say they 'did not know'...it is his past and reputation that is why they wanted to be around him...they wanted to be with little girls.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
2hEdited

Isn't it abundantly clear by now? The number of deviant sickos in Washington far surpasses what any of us here could possibly imagine. Hence, names are going to continue sprouting like mushrooms.

What's (not so) amazing to me is how so many are involved, with ONE exception: **Trump**!!!

Yet, Trump's name appeared in the Epstein Files *thousands* of times, that is, until after a year of hiding those files, his name 'magically' disappeared from nearly all of the millions of pages. Hmm....

Trump is Snow White ... Trump is Mother Theresa ... Trump is spotlessly clean as a whistle.

Yeah, right, just like they ALL participated in the COVID Crime **EXCEPT** the Father of OWS - Trump!

You can't make this shit up! When-oh-when are the remaining Trump followers going to 'get it'?

In any case, while Epstein-connected names around the world continue facing consequences, NOT A SINGLE Fat Rat has even been indicted here in the US. How could they, when they are being protected by the full might and resources of the present Trump Administration?

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture