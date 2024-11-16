under a year.’ It's formally impossible. I don't care how much money and people you put on it. There are a series of linear steps which when taken together unless you miss some out cannot be completed under several years. So if someone told you they had brought a brand new airline to market with new engines, in under a year I think you would know it's formally impossible to do a clean sheet design, to stress test the manufacture, to test, to flight test, optimize the engines and get regulatory clearance and be ready to take you across the Atlantic in under a year, and of course it's never been done and it's never been done with complex biological products in under a year.

So whatever else they did they didn't do what they said because it cannot be done in under a year. Secondly and I'll come to the examples in a moment there are in these products numerous features which, in my view, my peers people like me, people with my training and experience, would know for sure would give rise to the toxicities that I pointed out in 2020.

…I'm going to give you three examples that you can go and test. So the first one is: these are so called gene based products, that is they've got a string of genetic information in them. Now there aren't any products like that that are in routine use anywhere in the world so they brand new technology but what you'll remember they told you that they do is they cause your body to make as a protein whatever was in that genetic code. Now it's absolutely basic Immunology. How is it, do you think, your body knows that what's inside of you is meant to be there and you don't attack it, and yet, if something gets into your body from the outside or a tumour forms, something that shouldn't be in you, your body can recognize that's foreign or non-self and can attack it and the answer is: you tolerate everything that's meant to be inside your body. When you're in your mom's womb we ruled out the ability to attack ourselves. So unless you get an autoimmune disease in later life you play nice with yourself until something gets inside you or something goes wrong inside you.

So, ladies and gentlemen, if you are injected with a genetic sequence that causes you to manufacture a foreign protein whether it's a virus or something out a computer, it's not you and it's not meant to be in you. I assure you your body recognizes that it's been invaded. Something's in there that shouldn't be and it launches a fatal attack on every cell that it thinks has gone wrong it's trying to save you. So that autoimmune reaction, that destruction which your body is trying to is doing because it's trying to protect you. That will happen anywhere in your body, any cell, tissue, organ in your body where, unluckily, your dose of what was injected into you lands.

So if it lands in your heart you could get myocarditis or a heart attack. If it lands in your brain, you could get a stroke or neurological conditions. If it's in your eyes you could go blind. If it's in your ovaries it may sterilize you but that explains in my view, lots of the enormously diverse toxic toxicity that's been seen with these products.

So that's one. Your body is being made to manufacture something that does not belong in it and when that happens everybody with the first lecture of Immunology will understand why that happens. It's not an accident. It's in the design. It's a deliberate choice.

The second one then: What was encoded in the in the so-called “vaccines”? Now we're told it's Spike protein. I don't think there is a natural Spike protein but proteins with sequences like that are known to be acutely toxic to blood cells prompting blood clots, to nerve cells causing them to malfunction and probably other things I don't know anything about. So that's the second thing your body was making was forced to make not only a foreign protein something that didn't belong in your body. Your body was forced to make something that was directly toxic to your body, and the person who chose that sequence knew that's what the property of it was. It's not an accident. It's intentional.

Then the third one is absolutely shocking. It's normal for drugs to be formulated, that is to be wrapped in something, you will see them in capsules or tablets, they might have a coating, if it's an inhaler there might be some liquid with it so it can be propelled… In the case of these injectables they were wrapped in, really, fatty globules called lipid nanoparticles, which means tiny little particles of fat. Lipid nanoparticles: Ladies and gentlemen, there were papers published as early as 2012 which I read a couple of years ago that said that it is well understood in the industry by formulators, that the payload that's contained within lipid nanoparticles when injected into animals and people lead to a disproportionate deposition of the payload into your ovaries.

I remember the day I read that paper I really couldn't sleep. the person who chose to use lipid nanoparticles to formulate the Moderna and Pfizer products knew perfectly well that what they would do is allow them to drift all through your body through membranes as if they weren't there and disproportionately deposit in your ovaries and given I've told you the first two things which is: that will induce your body to attack every cell in the body that follows the instructions and that instruction by the way is to make a poison, you should no longer be surprised that people have been injured and killed and had their fertility reduced.

I wish I didn't have to communicate this information but there is no possibility that the people involved in designing these products did not know that they would have the effects that I predicted and that so many people have actually experienced.

It is intentional. There is ample evidence that this assault, which is not the only thing that's ever happened unfortunately, it's the first I noticed. I was a so-called normie until 2020 I believe everything I was told, but this is part of a long planned assault by powerful wealthy people operating above the level of nation.