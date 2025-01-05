on our tax dollars and shield each other? POTUS Trump, can you ensure that provision is stripped from the budget deal? Can you do that for women, for children, for Americans? Thank you Naomi for bringing this to light (on top of your seminal scholarship on The Pfizer papers (IMO a basis for legal cases)…thank you Emerald, huge respects!

Yes, we got to sanitize this madness and get the public agitated, this must not stand. I worked in Trump administration 1.0 as a senior pandemic advisor and I was stunned by the stories of what the congressmen and senators do and did to young female inturns…they use power and the political appointment as a sex fest preying on young women who are mesmerized to get a job on the hill etc. In one trip (I cannot name who) I was being taken to White House (for a meeting) with 2 other males (and the driver) in one of those black SUV vehicles (that came to HHS to retrieve us) and they were discussing their frolics and sex capades and what congressman X and senator X and other XXXXs did with the interns and how the intern gig is one of power and advantage over young interns. Especially females. IMO it is abuse and worse. I guess Bill Clinton showed us this in the raw and the blue dress and his sperm but it is bigger than Slick Willie…it is the culture, young women are preyed upon on the hill and WH etc. They are sex objects for power thirsty men (and women, do not forget sex freak congresswomen and senators, like nuns, it is not only male priests of various religions who prey on little boys, no, the nuns in the Christian churches are as filthy and devastating on young girls…too).

ssshhh, did he just say that?

Emerald & Naomi: "Tech Bros Run Wild, DOGE Dangers, Sex Hush Money in Congress"

Start here:

‘"Emerald Robinson and Naomi Wolf reveal the dark side of DOGE and warn about the role of low-paid immigrants in tech displacing American jobs. Plus: There’s a $17 MILLION slush fund, made from our tax dollars, devoted to hush money for sexual abuse and harassment claims in Congress. Is the swamp just replacing itself?"

Watch Now for Free:

Follow 'Emerald & Naomi' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/EmeraldAndNaomi’