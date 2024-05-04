Dr. Naomi Wolf takes the unusual step of reading the 1560 Geneva Bible: Exodus 15-16; I personally appreciated this mindful reading & listening to Dr. Wolf's view & especially the depth of knowledge
incredible bravery to do this and helps take the temperature down
1560 Geneva Bible: Exodus 15-16 (substack.com)
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
''Its happening.... https://39df23acd0.substack.com/p/look
I couldn't agree more Dr. A!! Dr. Wolf came out of the darkness of the left to be a wonderful voice of reason and I really enjoy her readings from the Bible that accompanied most of the Founders. I am of the opinion that she was never a rabid leftist but rather a traditional liberal in the finest sense of the word. In other words, someone with a modicum of common sense who can reason things out for themselves and has long since understood the difference between what to think and how to think.