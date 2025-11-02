Dr. Nazar highlights the con: "I went for the Autism cure, but all I got was a ‘Don’t Tylenol’ T-shirt ! HHS Secretary Kennedy: 40 life-death actions you can't put off any longer!" Social Darwinists
'Nothing. Its all distraction. Bread & circuses to entertain the masses.' HHS, NIH, FDA Makary et al. have ONE job, under Outlaw Josie Susie Wales, that is to get as much Malone mRNA vaccine into you
The PLAN revealed
They are Social Darwinists: they say we deserve their digi-tatorship because we, the unfittest, are stupid enough to let them, the fittest.
The Oval Office press conference was an announcement that the Trump Adm and the Medicine Money Boys have come to a compromise position. Al, Mercury are out and MMR will become three injections and all will be spaced out. Pointing the finger at Tylenol was to take the heat off the culprit vaccines. I don't doubt that there was a veiled threat to destroy the Trump second term if RFK Jr. goes to far. The Medicine Money boys have enough insiders at NIH to limit the harm that can be done to their medical money machine by RFK Jr. I know he knows he has been boxed in. His expression at the Oval office shows it. They may also have told President Trump that he will need them when the Bird flu crisis is unleashed in 2026. It became clear when I learned that Trump was on the MAHA board at one time. . RFK Jr. and Trump knows the harm that the vaccines have caused. The political environment requires compromise to stay alive in the political world. Deep Money pockets dominate. A bullhorn doesn't fix the criminality of what is transpiring.
I find your post more than disturbing , it’s false accusations with a little misleading information. RFK Jr said The Tylenol of today can be a factor in Autism ! Wouldn’t it be better to help find why Autism has EXPLODED IN OUR YOUTH OF THIS ERA than disparage + scorn those who want a cure .