Dr. Paul Alexander testifies in Senator Johnson's Senate meeting; Senator Johnson is a Prince who is destined for heaven! Rapid, mass vaccination at a time of tremendous infectious pressure will only
make things worse. If you keep this bivalent program going (the new booster) you are going to keep this pandemic going for many, many more years.
Well said, sir!
Senator Ron Johnson for President :)