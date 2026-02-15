Dr. Paul Elias Alexander in a press scrum in Ottawa (early 2022) with Hodkinson, Bridle, handling the abusive press on the failure of the Canadian response to COVID; I was speaking whole day so my
voice was near gone, I was up days with no sleep spending time with the truckers in the -40 temperature, with my support Jim Torma, Dr. Roger Hodkinson, Roy Beyer etc.; it was hell at times
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CZh193AA_KG/
Thank God for all the courageous and great men and women that DARED speak some different opinions and facts regarding this destructive debacle.
You’re one of the good guys Paul. It doesn’t go unnoticed.