Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Ricardo Padilla
1h

Healthy or not, they shouldn't had taken that bioweapon, period.

Primum non nocere
12m

The debate is ALWAYS about efficacy and/or clinical indication for using ANY medical intervention. That debate is NEVER settled.

There is NEVER debate on whether ANY medical intervention should be "mandated".

You are your own expert on all things you. That expertise is afforded via informed consent with the understanding that such a consent must ALWAYS be secondary to primum non nocere.

Anything else is medical and public health fascism.

