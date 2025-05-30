Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mary's avatar
mary
29mEdited

They are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this right now....

https://t.co/tnhxFElQhp

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hazel's avatar
Hazel
1h

MANY elderly patients I see have had the original 2 covid jabs and 5 boosters. The incidence of cancer, arrhythmias, strokes, and blood clots is truly disturbing!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture