New FDA Plans for the Covid Vaccines Will Kill Millions More

Here are the major elements of the new FDA plans that are manifestations of the death cult:

First, healthy adults and children under the age of 65 will not receive the Covid vaccines, but those 65 and older over will be vaccinated. That should be euphemistically called “euthanasia” for old people, but it constitutes the murder of people who are by far the major drain on the healthcare system as well as on social security and varied other federal aids!

Second, people of any age with an “underlying medical condition” such as “pregnancy” or “diabetes” will receive the vaccine. That is “euthanasia” for people who are already a drain on the healthcare system.

Third, and finally, categorizing pregnant women as having an “underlying medical condition” justifies giving them the Covid vaccine. However, they and their offspring are among the most vulnerable to Covid vaccine harms. This is probably the most horrendous part of the FDA plan—killing and or sterilizing pregnant women and killing, sterilizing, and otherwise harming greater numbers of the unborn, newborn, and never-to-be born (see below).’

Start Breggin here:

‘After initially being welcomed as a step forward toward limiting the use the dangerous Covid vaccines, the FDA’s new proposal really looks like the sinister work of the global predators who promote euthanasia, depopulation, and containing the costs of healthcare and social security by shortening or eliminating the lives of the recipients. That’s the grim goal of “health planners” like Ezekiel Emanual who consulted with and was admired by former Presidents Biden and the Obama and who wants to reduce the population of the elderly. These social planners find many people too unproductive and too expensive for the economy.[1]

We discuss the modern medical death cult in our book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey, especially “Part II: Covid-19 Policies and the End of Science.”[2] We discuss these issues in our columns and radio interview shows. These include Elizabeth Lee Vliet MD with an interview titled “Murdering COVID Patients in the Name of Treatment,”[3] Zowe Smith with an interview titled “Death Watch-2020,”[4] and Scott Schara with an interview, “A Culture of Death: ‘Deprogramming With Grace’s Dad.’”[5]

The new vaccine policy is consistent with a long historical pattern for those in power, the elite globalists, to cull or destroy portions of humanity they find unworthy of living.[6]

The global predators have led the FDA to attack our most vulnerable and most “costly” citizens. It is socialism, depopulation, and medical murder, all in one stroke. According to U.S. officials, under the new FDA strategy “100 million-200 million” Americans will be eligible for the shots and the government plans to have enough on hand to fill the need.[8] As a result, the stocks of Pfizer and Moderna went up after the announcement.[9]

What does that tell you? Despite the fact that Americans have been getting wary about taking the Covid vaccines,[10] those “in the know” anticipate their use will increase under the new FDA plans and rules.

By May 2023, 270 million Americans had taken at least one Covid shot.[11] The data on the graph only goes to May 8, 2023, and I have not been able to find newer data; the government seems loath to reveal the public’s increasing rejection of the Covid shots. A continuing decline in Covid vaccinations would make the gargantuan pharmaceutical industry desperate to find new ways to push Covid vaccines and they’ve done it with the FDA’s insidious new plan.

As noted, up to another 200 million people are expected to take the shots under the new FDA strategy, revitalizing the size of the markets for vaccines, causing more Covid vaccine deaths and a multitude of other harms in America. (See further in the report and also see the Appendix to the report).

In an elaboration on our previous examination of Covid vaccine deaths,[12] we will reexamine the uncontestable truth that hundreds of thousands and probably millions of Americans have been killed by the Pfizer and Modern Covid vaccines. Then more briefly, we will also discuss two of the more well-documented and largely ignored Covid vaccine adverse events of enormous concern, harms to pregnant mothers and their children and harms to the brains and minds of people of all ages.

We begin with the horror that everyone seems unable to look at—that tens of thousands of Covid vaccine deaths have been reported to the CDC and that these are but a fraction of the actual deaths because only a very tiny fraction of these deaths (less than 1%) get reported.

A Summary of Reports of Covid Vaccine Deaths to the CDC by Age

OpenVAERS.com provides a table of the numbers of reported deaths to CDC by age group from the inception of the vaccines to March 28, 2025.[13] In addition to being a convenient way to see a summary of CDC data on reported Covid vaccine deaths, it documents the extreme risk of death from the vaccines among older people, who will be targeted under the new FDA plan.

The table shows that before age 51 total reports of death from Covid vaccines is 2,539. After age 51, the total of reported Covid vaccine deaths is 22,680, an increase of 8.9 times, and with those deaths in a relatively smaller population. Finally, the table from OpenVAERS.com includes all reports received, including a number from foreign countries, which in March 2025 reached a total of 38,541. That number is for all reports to the CDC, rather than the U.S. only, and so it includes a small portion of the global Covid vaccine deaths which were sent to the U.S. In the following table, as of March 28, 2025, a total of 19,355 Covid vaccine deaths were reported to VAERS from the U.S.:

Further Proof of Death by Covid Vaccine

At the present time, about 60 vaccines are FDA-approved for use in the U.S.[14] for more than two dozen different diseases.[15] VAERS was set up in 1990 and from then until 2021, there was a steady but very slight rise in the number of vaccine deaths caused by the increased number of vaccines. However, there were never any big spikes in the numbers of reported deaths and the totals never exceeded a few hundred annually.

In 2021, all that would change. The year before the widespread use of the Covid jabs, only 171 deaths were reported for all the vaccines in the USA.2 In 2021, when the Covid vaccinations were pushed throughout the country, the annual number of reported Covid vaccine deaths abruptly skyrocketed to 10,544.3 That raised the reported number of vaccine deaths by about 61 times in one year (2020 to 2021). Covid mRNA injections were slaughtering people.

This astronomical rise in reported vaccine deaths is dramatically illustrated in Graph 1. To fit it on the page legibly, the graph is foreshortened to zoom in on 2010 through 2023.

Graph I. Enlarged Focus on 2010 to 2023:

A look at the graph reveals a tower of death in 2021, the greatest catastrophe in the history of medicine and public health. It looks like the start of a war!

The Wall of Death

I have in the past referred to the above graph as displaying a “wall of death,” but British researchers may have been the first to use the graphic term.

Four British healthcare professionals conducted a study of the first 250 death reports to VAERS and demonstrated that by April 2021 it was demonstrable that the vaccines were causing a wave of death. The wrote:

This interim report presents the results of our analysis of the first 250 reported deaths that have been reviewed and coded by our team. We identified health service employees as the reporter in at least 67% of the reports, while pharmaceutical employees were identified as the reporter in a further 5%. Lay people were identifiable as the reporter in only 28% of the reports. This suggests an intention for clinical applicability and usefulness and goes some way towards addressing the common disclaimer that many VAERS reports are made by aggrieved family members and anti-vaxxers, both with an axe to grind.[16]

They produced a bar graph showing that the wall of death rose 900% in the first three months of the mRNA vaccine assault against America:

We downloaded and reviewed VAERS datasets for the years 2017-2021. Reports of possible vaccine-related deaths averaged 180 annually between 2017 and 2020 (Figure 7), but have risen more than 900% in just the first 3 months of 2021. [17]

Unless we want to cull our older people for the sake of ridding ourselves of “useless eaters” or “lives not worth living,” it makes no sense to give them Covid vaccines as the FDA is continuing to do.

The report has many important observations, including that many of the older people did indeed have active lives at home and that their deaths were often proximate to the injections.

I cannot find evidence that the ResearchGate publication was ever published in a peer-reviewed journal. That’s one more confirmation that the entire medical and scientific establishment, including HHS, CDC and FDA, the medical societies and journals, the major media and social media controllers, were going along with a mantra equivalent to “Move along, there’s nothing to see here.” The article is still up on ResearchGate but it has rarely been cited and only a few items show up when it is Googled. How is this possible? I stumbled on it—why so few others? Enormous worldwide censorship conducted on many levels of society by many groups went into shutting down any news contrary to fraudulent establishment story about the vaccines.

Once again, we are looking at truths that are very hard to accept—that the global scientific and medical community, federal agencies, billionaires, the WHO and a virtual global mafia colluded in keeping the true pandemic from the public—the assault of the Covid vaccines.

Further Evidence that the Covid Vaccines Caused the Deaths

If any doubts remain over whether those new deaths were caused by the Covid vaccines (and there should not have been any), then Graph 2 (below) should dash them. Most of the deaths occurred shortly after being injected—a very strong confirmation of causation.

Graph 2: Reports of U.S. Covid Vaccine Deaths by Days of Onset from the Injection

The data within the two graphs started pouring in soon after distribution of the Covid shots began in late December 2020. The reports signaled a catastrophic warning to the CDC and the FDA that the new mRNA injections were causing an unprecedented onslaught of deaths and must be immediately stopped. That stoppage could and should have been made within days— perhaps within hours—after a dozen or fewer deaths were initially reported.

Pfizer’s Global Reporting System by Itself Should Also Have Stopped the Covid Vaccines Instantly

Neither Pfizer nor Moderna were required by the FDA to carry out adequate testing of their Covid vaccines. When a lawsuit was brought demanding that Pfizer release their records, both the FDA and Pfizer refused and then requested them to be kept secret for 75 years![18]

Instead, the circuit judge ordered the estimated 450,000 documents released expeditiously. The records were a shambles, but one disclosure should have stopped the Covid Vaccines instantly and forever:

Pfizer’s global reporting system was active and it reported 1,223 deaths in the 90 days of the release of its Covid vaccine. Yes, more than one thousand deaths were reported in the first 90 days! It was an ongoing mass murder.

And it was being hidden and still is ignored by FDA and the CDC and the Department of Defense who initially oversaw the entire process.[19] Operation Warp Speed became a Deep State onslaught on America and humanity.

Journalist Naomi Wolf organized an enormous team of experts to go to work writing the Pfizer Documents Analysis Reports and herself wrote a stunning introduction to the huge but gripping disclosures. The Pfizer records were haphazard, many reports and individuals were unaccounted for, and no adequate testing was done. But one piece of data was incontrovertible: More than one thousand Covid vaccine-induced deaths were reported to Pfizer from around the world in the first three months.

A real-life conspiracy to murder people worldwide in huge numbers was being carried out—and it is still being carried out. And the recently announced FDA plans will continue to perpetuate this mass murder.

In addition, thanks to the Pfizer Document Analysis Report, we have further confirmation of an enormous number of other adverse events reported to Pfizer. Shocking numbers of adverse events were disclosed, affecting almost every organ of the body, which is consistent with the spike protein and nanoparticles of the injections going to every organ of the body, including the organs of reproduction, and even crossing the blood brain barrier to harm the brain and mind.

As also described in the Pfizer Documents Analysis Report, Pfizer—and hence the FDA, CDC, and DoD—knew that the Covid vaccine was too ineffective to be marketed.

Between the reports to the CDC and the reports to Pfizer, there should never have been any doubt that the Covid mRNA vaccines were killing (at the least) thousands of Americans and many others around the world. The question of causality has been determined beyond any degree of reasonable doubt.

It is an interesting coincide that the British researchers had identified the massive death in the first three months and tried to spread the word. At three months, Pfizer was already secretly identifying that same deluge of reports in its own global reporting system. Again, I feel compelled to note how all this information about the Covid vaccine mass slaughter came together without a doubt by three months by the end of March 2021—and probably much earlier—but no one dared to or wanted to broadcast the most important news in the history of medicine and public health, and one of the most important manmade tragedies of all time.

Sir Austin Bradford Hill, Professor Emeritus of Medical Statistics, University of London Hill, wrote the most widely cited paper ever on the criteria for establishing causation in public health.[20] His “Bradford Hill” criteria are based on sound reasoning and common sense. The data described in this report are more than sufficient to meet the Bradford Hill criteria for establishing causation. We even have animal experiments to confirm causation, which is usually among the most difficult criteria to meet.

Anyone who denies that the Covid vaccines are killing huge numbers of people is grossly uniformed or driven by self-interest and fear of revealing the truth.

By Now, Total Deaths Exceed Two Million People in the U.S.

When VAERS was specifically studied by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care on behalf of Health and Human Services (HHS), the report found that “fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported” to VAERS.[21] In other words, not even one out of every 100 actual vaccine injuries are reported to VAERS.

In my extensive experience as a medical expert, I have evaluated many hundreds of cases involving injuries from psychiatric treatments and testified more than 100 times, often requiring my review of the FDA FAERS reporting system for adverse drug effects. The cases include drug-influenced murders, criminal activities, suicides, psychoses, mania, and severe drug-induced illnesses like Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome and Serotonin Syndrome. In not one instance was the adverse drug reaction reported to the FDA by a healthcare provider and in only a few cases by families.

If we use the conservative estimate that 1% serious adverse reactions are reported to the agencies like the CDC and FDA, the 10,544 Covid vaccine deaths in the first year to VAERS, 2021, indicates an actual number of deaths of over one million (1,054,400) or more. Then, the total of 19,355 Covid deaths reported in the U.S. to VAERS up to March 28, 2025 would indicate roughly two million total deaths (1,935,500)!

However, there are reasons to believe that these estimates could be falling way short of reality and that the Covid vaccine deaths might be considerably greater by many multiples. First, the data does not take into account that reports of serious adverse reactions usually fall off after the first year or two, as they do in this case while the actual number of deaths could be increasing.

Additionally, in regard to Covid vaccines, there are even more powerful reasons for the decline in reports. At no other time in the history of medicine have healthcare providers been so severely warned and threatened not to mention risks from a vaccine or drug to their own patients and colleagues, let alone to the FDA. And those who have raised questions about harms from Covid vaccines have lost their credentials, professorships, hospital and clinic positions, and even their medical licenses.[22]

Continued CDC and Federal Government Denial of Covid Vaccine Deaths

Meanwhile, the CDC has not yet confirmed one single death due to the Covid vaccines. Instead, the CDC continues to make statements like this that cannot be true: “There is no increased risk for mortality among COVID-19 vaccine recipients.” [23], [24]

Surprisingly, the CDC and FDA’s outrageous denial of a massive Covid vaccine death toll is confirmed in the British medical journal, the BMJ:

While other countries have acknowledged deaths that were “likely” or “probably” related to mRNA vaccination, the CDC — which says that it has reviewed nearly 20,000 preliminary reports of death using VAERS (far more than other countries) — has not acknowledged a single death linked to mRNA vaccines.6 [Bold added.]

In summary, the VAERS reporting system, monitored by the CDC and the FDA, under DHHS, provides incontrovertible evidence that the COVID mRNA vaccines, products of Moderna and Pfizer, are continuing to cause mass deaths with the largest number of people ever killed by a medical disaster in the U.S. and around the world; but to this day our federal government denies it ever happened. And much worse, the FDA proposes a new plan that will continue to inflict the Covid vaccines on older people, pregnant women, and anyone of any age who has underlying medical problems. The current FDA plan will continue to give the Covid vaccines to the people most likely to be killed or badly harmed by it: the elderly, the sick, and pregnant mothers and their unborn, newborn, or never born children.

FDA Cancels J&J DNA Vaccine After Relatively Few Deaths

As I originally documented in “The dead don't lie: 2 million dead from mRNA jabs!”[25] the FDA and CDC took a much more “responsible” stance toward Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) somewhat different but also dangerous genetic Covid vaccine based on DNA technology. After just three reports of death from blood clotting due to thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS), the FDA announced it was examining the threat. After nine reported TTS deaths, the FDA forced J&J’s product off the U.S. market. Shockingly, by comparison, the FDA has still not so much as challenged the Moderna or Pfizer mRNA vaccines nearly 20,000 reports of death within the U.S., starting with over 10,000 reports on the first day of its widespread release. Nor has the FDA’s investigated the large number of cases of TTS reported in regard to the mRNA vaccines.

Why this great discrepancy between rapidly shutting down J&J’s Covid vaccine and promoting Moderna and Pfizer’s mass murder? We describe why in our book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey especially in “Chapter 15: Bill Gates’ Master Plan Found: Implements Operation Warp Speed, 2015-2017.” J&J vaccines were considered expendable, while Moderna and Pfizer were the treasured investments of Western Empire billionaires, including Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, and their collaborators at the UN and the WHO, and throughout the world, including Chinese Communist corporations.

By the time Gates and Schwab announced the Decade of the Vaccines at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in 2010, their plans were already laid for using the Moderna and Pfizer Covid vaccines and Pfizer’s Chinese Communist business connections as the cutting edge of their assault on humanity. The fear of Covid-19 and attack on the nation that it facilitated, plus the deadly vaccines, vastly increased the wealth, power, and global domination of the Western Global Empire we uncovered in COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey.[26] Every relevant American agency, including the FDA, CDC, BARDA, and the DoD did their best to make it a grand slam victory for Pfizer and Moderna.

The Covid Vaccines Target Women and their Children

Giving Covid vaccines to pregnant women is a uniquely tragic plan. That the FDA considers pregnancy to be “an underlying condition” is an indicator of their corrupt thinking.

Tragically, the vaccines will kill these women in at least as high rates as other adults—and it can kill or harm their unborn or new born children! These outcomes for women and their babies are documented in the Pfizer Documents Analysis Reports.[27]

In her introduction to the book about Pfizer’s research, Naomi Wolf is particularly eloquent in her description of the harms to women:

Most seriously of all, you will see a 360-degree attack on human reproductive capability: with harms to sperm count, testes, sperm motility; harms to ovaries, menstrual cycles, placentas; you will see that over 80 per cent of the pregnancies in one section of the Pfizer documents ended in spontaneous abortion or miscarriage. You will see that 72 per cent of the adverse events in one section of the documents were in women, and that 16 percent of those were "reproductive disorders," in Pfizer's own words. You will see a dozen or more names for the ruination of the menstrual cycles of women and teenage girls. You will see that Pfizer defined "exposure" to the mRNA vaccine as including skin contact, inhalation and sexual contact, especially at the point of conception.

James Thorp MD, more than anyone else, and his collaborating physicians and researchers, have further demonstrated the dangers of the Covid vaccines to women and their unborn children:[28]

Results COVID-19 vaccines, when compared to the Inﬂuenza vaccines, are associated with a signiﬁcant increase in AE with all proportional reporting ratios of > 2.0: menstrual abnormalities, miscarriage, fetal chromosomal abnormalities, fetal malformation, fetal cystic hygroma, fetal cardiac disorders, fetal arrhythmias, fetal cardiac arrest, fetal vascular malperfusion, fetal growth abnormalities, fetal abnormal surveillance, fetal placental thrombosis, low amniotic ﬂuid, preeclampsia, premature delivery, preterm premature rupture of membrane, fetal death/stillbirth, and premature baby death (all p values were much smaller than 0.05).

Thorp and his colleagues call for a “worldwide moratorium” on giving Covid vaccines to pregnant women.

The Covid Vaccines Cause Neuropsychiatric Injuries to the Brain and Mind

In a paper in which I am one of the coauthors, senior author Thorp and his colleagues recently finished another key study looking at the VAERS reporting system using their own terms for the classification of various neuropsychiatric harms to the brain and mind—ones that can be expected to have serious consequences for the mental functions or the life of the individual.[29]

What follows is a table of the main findings indicating that there were many more reports of psychiatric and neurological harms from the Covid vaccine than from the flu vaccine or from all combined other vaccines. The statistical data on the chart indicates that there is no real chance that any of these findings are by chance. Unlike the vast majority of scientific reports of this kind, these statistics all have p < 0.00001, a multitude of times more statistically significant than most studies of this kind:

· Brain fog: 104 (72.5–149), <0.0001, 25.3 and 40.8 (29.4-56.6), <0.0001, 22.2 · Brain oedema: 59.0 (39.5-88.0), <0.0001, 20.0 and 8.29 (5.98-11.5, <0.0001, 12.7 · Cerebral atrophy: 64.3 (40.0–103), <0.0001, 17.2 and 20.4 (13.9–29.7), <0.0001, 15.6 · Cerebral haemorrhage: 310 (210-460), <0.0001, 28. and 56.9 (41.3-78.3), <0.0001, 24.7 · Cerebral small vessel ischaemic disease: 98.4 (57.0-170), <0.0001, 16.4 and 46.9 (30.0-73.1), <0.0001, 17.0 · Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis: 3060 (948-9880), <0.0001, 13.4 and 437 (259-739), <0.0001, 22.7 · Dementia: 137 (92.0-205), <0.0001, 24.1 and 44.5 (31.7-62.5), <0.0001, 21.9 · Dementia of the Alzheimer’s type: 142 (72.3–281), <0.0001, 14.3 and 82.4 (47.1-144), <0.0001, 15.5 · Dementia with Lewy bodies: 425 (25.4–7110), <0.0001, 4.21 and 210 (27.8-1590), <0.0001, 5.18 · Depressed level of consciousness: 86.9 (63.1-120), <0.0001, 27.3 and 14.4 (10.6-19.6), <0.0001, 17.2 · Mental impairment: 115 (80.8–163), <0.0001, 23.5 and 25.1 (18.3–34.3), <0.0001, 20.1

“Brain fog” and “mental impairment” are among the most relevant because this is the most frequent complaint we see from people who describe their impairments. In an interview by Reiner Fuellmich involving me and Naomi Wolf, with a video appearance by Sucharit Bhakti, MD, we all expressed concern about people in America and around the world showing signs of brain fog and mental dulling due to the Covid vaccines.[30]

Brain fog and small increments of mental dysfunction will not usually be detected on brain scans and often not on neuropsychiatric testing or autopsy, but they can be catastrophic in terms of what the individual experiences when they can no longer think or feel with the acuity or fine-tuning that they once possessed.

The other findings on the table, such as stroke and dementia, can be grossly catastrophic and often associated with death.

A Yale study found that brain fog is also commonly reported by individuals responding to an online questionnaire about adverse reactions to Covid vaccines.[31] The CDC does not recognize “brain fog” as a reaction to the vaccines but does recognize it as a reaction to Covid-19.[32] Once again, the CDC conveniently denies an adverse Covid vaccine effect that is documented in its own reporting system.

Depopulation and Mass Murder

As to the new invitation from the FDA for more controlled clinical trials to test the Covid vaccines on “normal” people under age 65, their own VAERS reporting system and the Pfizer documents have already proven that the Covid vaccines are the most lethal and generally harmful medical interventions in history and on the scale of mass murder. I am sure Austin Bradford Hill and any truly informed and objective person would agree that the “experiment” has already been done on a massive scale and must come to an end!

The fact that the FDA is calling for controlled clinical trials on “normal” people confirms, as we already knew, that they also know that no such clinical trials were ever done. That in itself should lead to criminal indictments against those involved in the vast fraud.

The fact that they are calling for experiments on humans rather than on animals shows a callous indifference to the harm they are planning or an actual malicious desire to continue killing Americans.

The fact that they are planning on giving the lethal vaccines to the elderly, to pregnant women, and to anyone with underlying disorders confirms that the malicious intent is related to depopulation.

The depopulators first and foremost, as in Nazi Germany, want to get rid of “useless eaters” who produce little or nothing while draining the economy and the healthcare system. In America, these people include older people on Medicare and poor, sick people on Medicaid. The fact that the FDA wants to give the Covid vaccines to pregnant women indicates that they want to reduce the birthrates through killing the unborn and the newborn in greater numbers, and by sterilizing both the mother and her children. The Covid vaccine has been linked to declining birth rates in the world.[33]

Meanwhile, the FDA admits, “Evidence is now available that most of the U.S. population 5 years of age and older has antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, either from vaccination or infection that can serve as a foundation for the protection provided by the bivalent vaccines.”[34] So why the push to risk any further risk—and in our especially vulnerable populations?

Finally, starting controlled clinical trials on “normal” human beings for these known-to-be lethal vaccines should be viewed as not only unethical but as criminal. We know that people will die in the experiments. That’s murder.

The observations in this presentation are truly ghastly and tragic. The way they have been ignored is difficult to face because it confronts us with evil intent and negligence of such a vast size. The way the U.S. government continues to ignore tens of thousands and even millions of deaths in the U.S. alone is unconscionable. And we have barely touched upon the drastic damage to the bodies of so many survivors, from their organs of reproduction to their brains and minds. Any sentient being should know that it is time to stop this assault on America citizens and on the whole of humanity! All Covid vaccines should be withdrawn from the market! Anything short of that constitutes medical murder! Then the entire Covid vaccine disaster needs to be examined under the laws of criminal conspiracy and genocide.

