them and it was then that Malone decided to attack me in media. You know my feelings about Malone but among the many Malone sued and threatened to sue though all have been unsuccessful, his attack on the Breggins hurt them in many ways. Malone is dust to folk like us, a ‘nothing’, and what he did to the Breggins was monstrous and he knew it was wrong, but he used lawsuits to silence critics. I have made clear he is a duplicitous con and fraud and conned RFK Jr. but Bobby will deal with that.

I was proud to defend Breggin against Malone’s attacks and when Brownstone decided not to publish Breggin’s work because they sided with Malone even though the judge slapped Malone and ended the frivolous lawsuit, Brownstone continued to have its head up Malone’s ass for donor money shout outs etc. As you know I was a major player in Brownstone and at that time I told them they were wrong in prejudicing Breggin and essentially Brownstone was engaging in silencing a critic and blocking publication. I told Brownstone to take their promised stipend and shove it. I refused to write for them.

I ask you to pray for Dr. Breggin and Ginger and we ask God for a speedy recovery to and to cover him with graces and gifts and heal him.

From Ginger as an update:

‘Dear Friends, Listeners, and Subscribers:

First of all, Peter and I are both alright, but our lives have made a sudden turn in a new direction, which we want to share. Something was happening this month that we couldn’t discuss immediately.

In the first week of August, we drafted a joyful “Thank you, thank you, our wonderful audience!” column to publish on AmericaOutLoud.news, and on our Substack. We had been invited by Malcolm, the founder of AmericaOutLoud.news, to do a new radio show that would air in a new time slot. The Thursday America Out Loud Pulse show, now features the heroic Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, another brave freedom doctor who stood her ground and protected her patients during the COVID madness. We actually helped launch America Out Loud PULSE alongside Dr. Peter McCullough, the host on Wednesdays during COVID, when Americans were seeking honesty and answers.

Before our “Thank you” column was released, on August 8, 2025, my beloved husband experienced an emergency medical event and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. For five days, Peter was hospitalized as doctors worked to determine the cause of his symptoms, which appeared to be either a new onset seizure disorder or a stroke. We had to immediately cancel our upcoming media appearances and the scheduled radio episodes. I called Malcolm, and we stopped the presses on the “Thank You” column and rewrote it, indicating that we would be taking some time off for a few weeks.

As your notes of love and appreciation in response to our “Thank You” column came in, Peter was in the hospital undergoing scans, blood tests, and rounds of neurological exams, along with several stroke codes. But a definitive diagnosis remained elusive. Camping next to Peter’s hospital bed in a chair all day and every night, I sometimes scrolled through the comments in our “Thank You” column; and I was deeply grateful for your support and encouragement.

Five days after being admitted to the hospital, a second MRI before discharge showed a small stroke on the right side of Peter’s brain. We will perhaps write more in the future about the 5-day hospitalization and how it became a traumatic experience. We can confirm that the hospital system has not yet recovered from Covid authoritarianism and insensitivity to genuine patient needs.

By God’s Grace, we came home to our little companion Yorkie after that hospital stay, to rest and begin healing, gradually realizing that we would need weeks and more to fully understand the parameters of the brain injury resulting from the stroke. The first week at home consisted solely of both of us collapsing on the couch off and on during the day, playing classical music in the background, and eating healthy food. I never left Peter’s side, and I didn’t bring anyone into the house except the housekeeper. The second week, we started sitting outdoors daily for a period of time. By the third week, we were watching the Baltimore Orioles eating grape jelly at our feeders every day and thanking God for His loving presence as displayed in the beauty of the birds.

Because a stroke can mean many things and have so many different effects, we want to reassure you that there is no paralysis, and Peter’s strength and appearance are generally normal. The stroke was a blockage to a small portion of the brain—most likely a blood clot (and neither of us has received any Covid vaccine. We were among the first to warn against the “vaccine” and our book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey, was one of the earliest to expose the vaccine dangers.) The brain cells affected by the blockage are damaged and normally would die from a lack of oxygen. Stroke victims vary tremendously in the resulting injury from the event. The losses of function from the brain injury depend upon what portion of the brain is impacted. In Peter’s case, speech, focus, and energy have been affected. Thus, we have had to suspend our radio show for a few weeks. That said, he is healing every day; the improvements are remarkable.

So–in a turn of events so preposterous it couldn’t be used in a screenplay, this brilliant and brave, world-renowned psychiatrist/scientist has suffered his own traumatic brain injury from a stroke. This courageous physician has faced down the pharmaceutical industry and has advocated and educated the world about brain injury, iatrogenic and otherwise. He has taught attorneys, juries, and judges about kinds and degrees of brain injury from neurotoxic psychiatric drugs as an expert witness, and has confronted—with impeccable science—the largest international pharmaceutical companies in court, and in Federal hearings, including Pfizer and Eli Lilly. He has fiercely defended vulnerable individuals and populations of people over a career spanning more than 65 years. He single-handedly stopped the resurgence of psychosurgery in the early 1970s, providing expert testimony in the precedent-setting Kaimowitz psychosurgery court case, and brought a huge federal, multi-agency program to a halt that aimed to find genetic and biological causes of violence in “inner city children.”

Barring any further medical developments, Peter expects to fully recover over the next weeks. Head injury patients (and a stroke is a head injury) can continue to mend and heal for months, even years, after the injury. This event has brought us even closer than we were before. We are deeply grateful to God for His presence in our lives and Peter’s rapid ongoing recovery.

We hope to do a column every week or so and begin our radio show again soon. To stay in touch with us and be among the first to hear about our latest news, please subscribe to our Substack. Subscription is free, and all free subscribers receive all of our Substack information and access to our complete archives. Paid subscribers are always appreciated — your support helps cover costs and provides encouragement.

Most important now to our continuing ability to heal and to contribute to the health and well-being of humanity is for us to rest and recover. Right now, that means periodic daytime napping, stepping outside for sunshine and nature every day, and good, healthy food. We feel deeply grateful for God’s protection, and we are optimistic about healing! Thank you all for your love, your care, and your concern.

First published on AmericaOutLoud.news August 31, 2025.’

A striking turn of events for the Breggins

___

