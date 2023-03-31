Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ninsuna's avatar
Ninsuna
Mar 31, 2023

Father, Abba, You are the Divine Physician. Please enfold Peter and Ginger in Your healing arms of love and restore them to perfect health! Please guide the good doctors who are treating them to know all the best treatments to help them. In Jesus name, we pray...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rose Jones's avatar
Rose Jones
Mar 31, 2023

Prayers for the BREGGINS! 🙏🙏🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
50 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture