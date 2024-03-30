Dr. Ramin Oskoui, gone too soon, a good friend, I miss him! Our technical talks were riveting, he was kind, compassionate, brilliant! A stack I wrote on his passing, I re-share, RIP! Dr. Ramin Oskoui,
MD, Cardiologist, Washington, DC, Virginia; FOXHALL cardiology; one of the smartest, technically sound people I have met, my good friend, had dinner after Dr. Wolf's book signing
Ramin remains one of the most special people I have ever met! What a great soldier! A friend to Dr. Risch, myself…he kept asking me to arrange a dinner where he could meet McCullough, he knew him yet wanted to see him in the flesh!! He always wanted to…he deeply admired McCullough and here in this photo at his favorite Mexican restaurant in Virginia, he would always inquire about Peter first for 2 minutes…
JUN 03, 2022
You saw him lots on FOX news Ingraham…I would go on after his hit….he lead the fight day one on the devastating lockdowns and a huge advocate of helping his patients. Early treatment.
Ramin is in our camp and a leader in his recognition that the response to COVID
Rest in peace warrior. Another hero gone too soon.
I miss him very much too. He was an amazing Physician, brilliant and wise. He offered excellent advice and protected many during the plandemic including me. He cared for an impressive list of prominent and important men and women in DC and across the US. I pray God has Dr Oskqui by his side and he is watching over us. 🙏🇺🇸❤️