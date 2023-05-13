Dr. Roger Hodkinson teed this up as to targetted protein degradation & may be a key to spike protein degrading; "Targeted Protein Degradation: A Promising Option for Cancer Drug Developers, instead
of inhibiting disease-causing proteins, targeted protein degraders consign them to proteosomal and endolysosomal pathways; Targeted protein degraders make use of the ubiquitin-proteasome system
SOURCE:
https://www.genengnews.com/topics/drug-discovery/targeted-protein-degradation-a-promising-option-for-cancer-drug-developers/
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Can anybody translate what the article is talking about in simple plain word that a kid can understand. The paper is written in a way only scientific mind people can understand not regular people like me with no college degrees.
Well, Biden did promise to end all cancer. Is this it?
On a more sober note, who will be profiting off this, Big Pharma?