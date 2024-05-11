Dr. Scott Atlas: I had the great honor to meet with him in Washington, work with him, this is one of the true brilliant people, who was savaged by Washington, the left, the deepstate cabal; they hated
me and moved to cancel and smear me in DC and they hated Scott; Birx and Fauci hated him because he actually was referring to the science; DC moved to attack & smear us & it was not easy
I have always tipped my hat to Scott, brilliant, good man, human being; I joined in end April 2020 and Scott August or so 2020…and had it not been for some sanity he brought, it would have been far worse. Save Giroir and Redfield (though I felt he lacked the strength to lead CDC), rest of the Task Force were a clown car, a bunch of idiots and self-serving people who conspired and worked to damage 45…daily, with CDC, FDA, NIH etc. officials.
DC, the filth of DC, the CDC, FDA, NIH filthy people tried to destroy Atlas and I…point is, we are left standing. I will not forget and if 45 is re-elected, I will do all I can to ensure they are held accountable, legally. It is not about firing people, many of them are to be jailed.
Atlas is a good human being. he came to help.
My former Ph.D. supervisor undermined my academic pursuits. I had intended to write my dissertation on the March 11, 2020 lockdown and the subsequent QR code pass. My experience mirrors yours and echoes the challenges faced by former NYU Professor Michael Rectenwald a few years ago.