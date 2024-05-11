I have always tipped my hat to Scott, brilliant, good man, human being; I joined in end April 2020 and Scott August or so 2020…and had it not been for some sanity he brought, it would have been far worse. Save Giroir and Redfield (though I felt he lacked the strength to lead CDC), rest of the Task Force were a clown car, a bunch of idiots and self-serving people who conspired and worked to damage 45…daily, with CDC, FDA, NIH etc. officials.

DC, the filth of DC, the CDC, FDA, NIH filthy people tried to destroy Atlas and I…point is, we are left standing. I will not forget and if 45 is re-elected, I will do all I can to ensure they are held accountable, legally. It is not about firing people, many of them are to be jailed.

