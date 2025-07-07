Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Igz Navi's avatar
Igz Navi
12m

Lets not forget how Semmelweis finished . He was arrested and taken to a lunatic asylum and later was bitten to death.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
V Z's avatar
V Z
21m

The purity of the water is important, but you, as a carrier, an incubator, of one of the components of the toxin broken down into three parts, are more important while you are alive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture