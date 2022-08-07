Share this postDr. Thomas Sowell, a man beyond his time! palexander.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDr. Thomas Sowell, a man beyond his time! Dr. Paul AlexanderAug 07, 2022150Share this postDr. Thomas Sowell, a man beyond his time! palexander.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther27ShareSubstack Alexander COVID News evidence-based medicine is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe150Share this postDr. Thomas Sowell, a man beyond his time! palexander.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther27Share
I’m a huge fan of Sowell. Read Discrimination and Disparities by him. Great book. Should be required reading for high school and university students. Really puts things in perspective!!
Love listening to Thomas Sowell on Peter Robinson's 'Uncommon Truths.' Brilliant, blunt and insightful. He despises the victim mentality that's possessed so many people.