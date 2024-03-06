Why? Why did he push the vaccine and support it when he must have known it would be dangerous? He worked on the dangerous parts of it. He knew how it would work. How could Coleman know and Malone not know? Did Malone hold his nose and pray his and their technology and vaccine would not kill as many and they would get just pure fame? Did he then jump ship and run to the COVID Freedom Fighters (themselves a corrupt vile money whore bunch, well not all but many) to hide out there, to pretend that he had nothing to do with it? That he is as shocked at the harms as us? That he is against the harms? A decision to lead the opposition or try to for he has never been looked at as such, but lets say ‘pretend’…is this all the game plan, to avoid being asked the right questions in the right legal forums? To get Freedom Fighter media to block for you in exchange for interviews and donor money?I as an investigative reporter am trying to make sense of madness in COVID and this is one insane aspect. Help me.

How come when the harms of the vaccine were being discussed, the coming vaccine, Malone was silent? And still up to now, remains silent on reverse transcription etc. and the very troubling aspects of the mRNA vaccine and will not tell us what he knew, when he knew it. I think it is an important question or questions. Would he allow Dr. Cole to interview him? Or Dr. McCullough?