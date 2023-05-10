Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CK's avatar
CK
May 10, 2023

Kennedy was on the All In podcast, and it’s really good. I’m going to register as a Democrat to vote for him in the primary. I know that it will not matter in the end, the Dems will put Joe on the ticket no matter what but I’ll be happy to have participated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Rachel I's avatar
Rachel I
May 10, 2023

I took Ivermectin no juice and recovered in 3 days and no long covid. Was back to my normal self quickly thank goodness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture