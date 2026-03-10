Military Draft on table? What's your opinion on Marjorie Taylor Greene's feedback on interview between Maria Bartiromo & Leavitt (WH press secretary); MTG "Karoline Leavitt doesn't rule out a draft.
How about the answer is NO DRAFT AND NO BOOTS ON THE GROUND because we campaigned on NO MORE FOREIGN WARS OR REGIME CHANGE!!! Liars every single one of them! Not my son, over my dead body!!!!!"
What is your view on this developing exchange and reporting below?
‘To start, Bartiromo posed, “Mothers out there are worried that we’re gonna have a draft — that they’re gonna see their sons and daughters get involved in this. What do you want to say about the president’s plans for troops on the ground?”
To which Leavitt responded, “President Trump wisely does not remove options off of the table.”
“I know a lot of politicians like to do that quickly, but the president, as commander-in-chief, wants to continue to assess the success of this military operation.”
“It’s not part of the current plan right now, but the president, again, wisely keeps his options on the table,” she concluded.’
Regina Dugan (the DARPA lady) and Boris Nikolic, know that name with the DARPA lady Regina Dugan…no doubt Nathan Wolfe is key…as is Hunter Biden with Epstein…Boris Nikolic is a key player with Epstein in the fraud COVID and mRNA vaccine etc.
Here is the current draft law.
50 U.S. Code § 3801 - Short title; Congressional declaration of policy
(a) This Act may be cited as the “Military Selective Service Act”.
(b) The Congress declares that an adequate armed strength must be achieved and maintained to insure the security of this Nation.
(c) The Congress further declares that in a free society the obligations and privileges of serving in the armed forces and the reserve components thereof should be shared generally, in accordance with a system of selection which is fair and just, and which is consistent with the maintenance of an effective national economy.
(d) The Congress further declares, in accordance with our traditional military policy as expressed in the National Defense Act of 1916, as amended, that it is essential that the strength and organization of the National Guard, both Ground and Air, as an integral part of the first line defenses of this Nation, be at all times maintained and assured....