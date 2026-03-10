Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
6m

Regina Dugan (the DARPA lady) and Boris Nikolic, know that name with the DARPA lady Regina Dugan…no doubt Nathan Wolfe is key…as is Hunter Biden with Epstein…Boris Nikolic is a key player with Epstein in the fraud COVID and mRNA vaccine etc.

Reply
Share
Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
just now

Here is the current draft law.

50 U.S. Code § 3801 - Short title; Congressional declaration of policy

(a) This Act may be cited as the “Military Selective Service Act”.

(b) The Congress declares that an adequate armed strength must be achieved and maintained to insure the security of this Nation.

(c) The Congress further declares that in a free society the obligations and privileges of serving in the armed forces and the reserve components thereof should be shared generally, in accordance with a system of selection which is fair and just, and which is consistent with the maintenance of an effective national economy.

(d) The Congress further declares, in accordance with our traditional military policy as expressed in the National Defense Act of 1916, as amended, that it is essential that the strength and organization of the National Guard, both Ground and Air, as an integral part of the first line defenses of this Nation, be at all times maintained and assured....

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture