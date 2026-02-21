Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
37m

Dr. Malone published an article today about the tension between HHS and GOA

The problem goes much deeper than the expression of cancers!

The discussion about how HHS should be the engine to share with the GOA about how risk of gain of function is managed calls for a deeper understanding of what is truly transpiring and was well exposed during the release of the Sars II GOF virus called Covid-19. The 19 referring to the fact it was released in 2019. The word “modify” needs more clarity in context with US Biowarfare goals. It doe not necessarily mean more lethal, but more spreadable and disabling to the enemy combatants and the population that supports the enemies efforts to defeat the USA. That was exactly what happened in 2020. To develop compliance in testing an antidote, it was necessary to create the illusion it was a pandemic. The data sets being reported point to the fact that the lethality was caused by the antidote itself call mRNA and the deadly medical protocols instituted, along with inexperienced medical professionals making the wrong treatment decision. The early push to produce ventilators that were actually lethal has all been forgotten. The bottom line is that the majority of harm and deaths were caused by the mRNA injections and the medical protocols that were deemed acceptable. I would not be surprised if some day we will recognize that less than 10% of the excess deaths reported since 2020 are actually from Covid-19. Today, along with Dr. Malones article, two other articles were published that have great significance and speak to lies and subterfuge created to accomplish the Covid con. Dr. Sansome reports on the fact that Dr. Francis A. Boyle, the author of the U.S. Biological Weapons and Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989 (BWATA) provided a comprehensive explanation that the COVID-19 mRNA injections are biological weapons, the deployment of which constitutes a violation of international and domestic laws. You can read his article here: https://substack.com/home/post/p-188633836 The second word is “tension” between GOA and HHS over the facts about the Covid crisis. Reflects the idea that they can not agree on what should be analyzed by the GOA. The following book has been reported to connect Epstein to DOD to Gates. May explain why the tension exists and will not be resolved. . A Discussion Channel for Biological Warfare History and "The Sleeper Agent" (Trine Day) available on Amazon now: https://a.co/d/ag43 official website: https://www.thesleeperagent.com By A. W. Finnegan Could it be that the United States’ biological research complex aims to maintain strategic dominance through dual use biotechnology—developing, under the guise of “defense” and “pandemic preparedness,” the capacity to model, modify, and control infectious agents at a genetic level. The official story centers on surveillance and countermeasure development, but the deeper reality is an infrastructure optimized for deterrence, containment, and intelligence leverage: mapping vulnerabilities in human and agricultural biology, enhancing or suppressing pathogen traits to understand (and influence) outbreak dynamics, and positioning the U.S. to dictate the global response whenever biological crises—natural or engineered—arise. Is it about control of information, immune systems, and narrative, all rolled into one seamless biodefense biowarfare continuum.

Reply
Share
Billy Jack's avatar
Billy Jack
44mEdited

Excellent synopisis Dr.

At this point, I have little pity or patience for anyone who took this shot who wasn't forced against their will. I know a man who did not want it but was in the hosptial for another serious problem and the staff refused to work on him without him being vaccinated. Which is fucking ridiculous if they BELEIVED the "vaccine," worked, and THEY took it, they should have been comfortable,secure from infection from a person who DIDN"T have COVID. He was forced the shot and now needs a heart transplant. he was heart healthy according to his labs prior to the covid shot.

Many people took it to keep their job when they should have stood up for themselves and their co workers. Shame on them. Like sheep they went to their slaughter.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture