Dramatic rise in all types of cancers & the release of the ineffective & deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna Moncef et al. mRNA vaccine; 2nd Smartest Guy in The World gives an excellent thesis
review; idiots in media & our doctors scratching balls walking in circles asking 'duh, how can this happen?' when the mRNA vaxx reason is in their face; RFK Jr., Makary et al. also have NO clue either
the non-sterilizing negatively effective non-neutralizing mRNA gene vaccine platform as per Operation Warp Speed, that one, that Malone, Bourla Bancel Pfizer, Moderna, Sahin BioNTech et al. are linked to, a failed, ineffective, nondeadly mRNA vaccine…it is indeed the Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. mRNA platform vaccine that is causing these cancers, linked direct or indirect…
but everyone scratching their stones walking in circles…
yet we the public are no fools, RFK Jr. and Makary and Prasad and Bhattacharya and Oz are doing exactly what they were hired to do, which is NOTHING yet pretend they are doing something…which is to stare at us blindly, look confused, moronic, dufus like, keep telling us para ‘we are working on it’…bring us bullshit about Tylenol and autism, and mercury and do pushups, and pullups, tell us about dinosaur bone hunting, tell us about licking coke off toilet sets, take bareback ice water baths, show us bathroom videos, all that bullshit…while doing NOTHING…and say and do nothing, as they work with The Outlaw Josie Susie dominatrix Wales to maintain mRNA vaccine and expand it…as she maintains a tight grip on their testicles…all of them, all the while HHS and FDA and NIH and CDC officials saying and doing nothing to remove it, deadly mRNA vaccine, from US market…I would give them a promotion if I were POTUS Trump, they are very good at what they were hired to do.
TIME MAGAZINE: OUR CANCER MYSTERY | WHY IT’S STRIKING US SO YOUNG
Start here (please support 2nd’s excellent work):
“As this Substack has been warning for many years now, the turbo cancer epidemic is only now getting underway as a direct function of the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” platform that was foisted on humanity during the PSYOP-19 scamdemic; in other words, cancer rates will continue to explode, and the genetically modified young people will be anything but immune from these VAIDS symptoms.
And now Mockingbird MSM outlets have been activated by their Intelligence Industrial Complex handlers to start normalizing this unprecedented phenomenon; to wit:
Except that there is no “mystery” at all, and this is just a simple low-grade coverup for those that still read these mendacious publications and somehow still believe the official narratives.
The TIME article is rather deviously clever in that it exclusively cited cancer cases prior to the C19 “vaccine” rollout, only to quote “experts” post-C19:
Dr. Andrea Cercek, co-director of the Center for Young Onset Colorectal and Gastrointestinal Cancers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, agrees that some early-onset cancer cases defy easy explanation. She’s treated patients in their 20s and even teens with tumors that, biologically, “look just like a regular 80-year-old’s tumor.” These cases stump her. “Even if they drank as a teenager, it just doesn’t make sense,” she says. A few years of drinking alcohol, following an unhealthy diet, or having obesity should not be enough to produce the kind of tumor typically seen in a senior citizen, Cercek says. And yet, there they are.
If Dr. Cercek bothered to do actual science, she would be anything but “stumped,” because if she read the following article…
CATASTROPHIC BOMBSHELL: First Ever Definitive Proof That Pfizer’s COVID “Vaccine” Integrates Into The Human Genome
·
December 6, 2024”
Dr. Malone published an article today about the tension between HHS and GOA
The problem goes much deeper than the expression of cancers!
The discussion about how HHS should be the engine to share with the GOA about how risk of gain of function is managed calls for a deeper understanding of what is truly transpiring and was well exposed during the release of the Sars II GOF virus called Covid-19. The 19 referring to the fact it was released in 2019. The word “modify” needs more clarity in context with US Biowarfare goals. It doe not necessarily mean more lethal, but more spreadable and disabling to the enemy combatants and the population that supports the enemies efforts to defeat the USA. That was exactly what happened in 2020. To develop compliance in testing an antidote, it was necessary to create the illusion it was a pandemic. The data sets being reported point to the fact that the lethality was caused by the antidote itself call mRNA and the deadly medical protocols instituted, along with inexperienced medical professionals making the wrong treatment decision. The early push to produce ventilators that were actually lethal has all been forgotten. The bottom line is that the majority of harm and deaths were caused by the mRNA injections and the medical protocols that were deemed acceptable. I would not be surprised if some day we will recognize that less than 10% of the excess deaths reported since 2020 are actually from Covid-19. Today, along with Dr. Malones article, two other articles were published that have great significance and speak to lies and subterfuge created to accomplish the Covid con. Dr. Sansome reports on the fact that Dr. Francis A. Boyle, the author of the U.S. Biological Weapons and Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989 (BWATA) provided a comprehensive explanation that the COVID-19 mRNA injections are biological weapons, the deployment of which constitutes a violation of international and domestic laws. You can read his article here: https://substack.com/home/post/p-188633836 The second word is “tension” between GOA and HHS over the facts about the Covid crisis. Reflects the idea that they can not agree on what should be analyzed by the GOA. The following book has been reported to connect Epstein to DOD to Gates. May explain why the tension exists and will not be resolved. . A Discussion Channel for Biological Warfare History and "The Sleeper Agent" (Trine Day) available on Amazon now: https://a.co/d/ag43 official website: https://www.thesleeperagent.com By A. W. Finnegan Could it be that the United States’ biological research complex aims to maintain strategic dominance through dual use biotechnology—developing, under the guise of “defense” and “pandemic preparedness,” the capacity to model, modify, and control infectious agents at a genetic level. The official story centers on surveillance and countermeasure development, but the deeper reality is an infrastructure optimized for deterrence, containment, and intelligence leverage: mapping vulnerabilities in human and agricultural biology, enhancing or suppressing pathogen traits to understand (and influence) outbreak dynamics, and positioning the U.S. to dictate the global response whenever biological crises—natural or engineered—arise. Is it about control of information, immune systems, and narrative, all rolled into one seamless biodefense biowarfare continuum.
Excellent synopisis Dr.
At this point, I have little pity or patience for anyone who took this shot who wasn't forced against their will. I know a man who did not want it but was in the hosptial for another serious problem and the staff refused to work on him without him being vaccinated. Which is fucking ridiculous if they BELEIVED the "vaccine," worked, and THEY took it, they should have been comfortable,secure from infection from a person who DIDN"T have COVID. He was forced the shot and now needs a heart transplant. he was heart healthy according to his labs prior to the covid shot.
Many people took it to keep their job when they should have stood up for themselves and their co workers. Shame on them. Like sheep they went to their slaughter.