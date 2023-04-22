Harmed by the mRNA technology? Yes they are! 'Officials: 19-year-old Glen Cove EMT dies after suffering 'unspecified medical emergency'; should we ask if due to mRNA technology based gene injection?
A 19-year-old Glen Cove EMT died Monday after suffering an "unspecified medical emergency" shortly after a volunteer shift, according to the Nassau County fire marshal
SOURCE:
https://longisland.news12.com/officials-19-year-old-glen-cove-emt-dies-after-suffering-unspecified-medical-emergency
Naw. Just ANOTHER coincidence. Yet again. 10 million coincidences mean nothing. They’re just coincidences.
This reminds me of when NYC Mayor Adams exempted athletes and performers from his vax mandate. He might as well have said he knew the thing was poison meant for common working folk, not important people.