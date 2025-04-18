him and his spawn, that ‘he is the one’, so who is up? Musk seeks a “legion-level” of children “before the apocalypse. Would you blame him? What is your view? Will you grab at this? Will your husband loan you to Musk to have his babies? Or your boyfriend? Musk has no issue with that, do you? ‘The Journal describes how Musk uses X to boost certain users: “He replies to them and sometimes interacts through direct messages, some of whom he eventually solicits to have his babies.”’

I guess the concept of family, conservatism, nuclear family, father, decency, values et al. is now out the window since Elon is on the game…seems money really drives it all. And then serious people who will never tolerate this with anyone else, just go silent. What is your view? This fascinates me. Just the arrogance and hubris and sheer disregard for any sense of decency etc. At how money just colors over it all. I am just intrigued.

‘But does Musk really believe that Western Civilisation might be saved by the same sexual and moral practices found in a Chinese imperial harem?’

‘Who should have Elon’s next child?

Natalie Winters is the bookmakers’ favorite’

Elon Musk’s harem exposes the emptiness of Republican ‘family values’

Does the world’s richest man really believe that the West might be saved by the same sexual practices found in a Chinese imperial court?

The Trump orbit tolerates this type of thing, it seems, hell if they tolerate and fete Andrew Tate, Musk is not an issue…his proclivities; The Wall Street Journal dropped a piece on ‘The Tactics Elon Musk Uses to Manage His ‘Legion’ of Babies—and Their Mothers, ‘The world’s richest man juggles more than a dozen children and ‘harem drama’ along with running his companies and advising Trump. He recently took a paternity test in a battle with one woman over money and privacy.’

Ashley St. Clair and the child she had with Elon Musk.

Musk is on a mission to help "seed the earth with more human beings of high intelligence," per the Journal's Dana Mattioli. The White House senior advisor has at least 14 children by four different mothers – though this number is thought to be higher. Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair, one such mother, reveals how after being impregnated by Musk, he offered her "$15 million and $100,000 a month in support," while encouraging them a "legion-level" of children "before the apocalypse."

Ever the gentleman, Musk is also allegedly building a series of properties – a baby compound some are calling it – to house his various families. Only one of the mothers, Shivon Zilis, is reportedly living on the property as of yet, but Musk’s aim seems to be to create a Mormon community for the modern age – with NDAs and rumoured demands for caesareans to enable “big brains” instead of books and bad suits. According to one woman claiming to be a Musk Mama, conservative influencer Ashley St Clair, Musk wants a “legion” of children to combat a coming apocalypse.

Musk might be on the ludicrous end of the pronatalist Right, but his views on family are shared by many conservatives who perhaps just can’t find as many women to procreate with. Musk’s view that the collapse of Western civilisation is linked to a falling birth rate is not original – many UK Conservative politicians have been saying much the same for some time. “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilisation faces by far”, he tweeted in 2022, sounding a bit like Miriam Cates or Jacob Rees Mogg. But does Musk really believe that Western Civilisation might be saved by the same sexual and moral practices found in a Chinese imperial harem?’

‘It’s something feminist-y Lefties and holier-than-thou Right-wing pronatalists have in common: being full of it. Some of the most prolific proselytisers about family values – on Substacks or irritating podcasts – are the biggest philanderers. It would be funny watching these men lecture the rest of us ladies on how we should be having more babies to save the world if their views on women’s freedom weren’t so depressingly reactionary. Musk and the rest have no intention of changing nappies or burping after bottles in this brave new baby-filled world.

Like any other celebrity, Musk’s private life is of little interest to most of us. But there is a problem with the way in which discussion about family values and having babies is split into two extreme camps – the trad-wife Right and the “abolish the family” Left. For any young couple starting out, the choices seem to be to either raise your non-binary child in defiance of the nuclear family, or to go full homestead and demand that your wife wear gingham and churn her own butter amongst a multitude of children.’