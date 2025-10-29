DRUDGE: "Trump, 79, Grips Railing for Dear Life While Descending Air Force One Stairs"; stated further "Trump gripped the railing of Air Force One as he took special care to walk down the steps" are
the writers now at DRUDGE so TDS anti-Trump? I can see it is the articles yet come on MATT DRUDGE, I looked & Trump descended steps as a 79-year-old should; stop the TDS DRUDGE, it's laughable!
Did you see Trump holding on for dear life as these nutball writers stated in DRUDGE article that DRUDGE promoted? He Trump is near 80, if he falls can be catastrophic and these morons, these twisted people who write this shit think they are hurting him, but you idiots just lose respect. Leave the man alone, we all will get to 80 and we all will walk same coming down steps of a plane. After sitting for hours everyone will descend steps that way. What psychos.
These sickos stated “With his eyes fixed downwards, the president moved oh-so-carefully down the staircase, where he was greeted by dignitaries on a red carpet.”
So, I ask, where the hell should his eyes be fixed? Going down steps. It does not stop with these media pukes.
Yes, no one takes Drudge seriously for years now, totally taken over by the deep state. I pay zero attention. Breitbart is much better, and Gateway Pundit.
I'm 57, play sports, and would definitely hold tight to that handrail. Drudge is a TDS jackass.