DRUGE divorced Trump (ask Coulter why) & became a leftist sycophant 2/3 years ago or so & has moved to hurt Trump with the reporting & advance Biden & bears responsibility for the lies of competence!
Look at the DRUDGE front page now, tells a story, just titles; don't know who is running America, Obama turning, move towards Kamala Harris, Biden dazed, confused, Hunter attends meetings??
It looks like things are batshit crazy now in White House and democrats…
is the shift now to VP Giggles and Cackles? If so, I would take her over Biden as cannot be worse but she is a tool of Obama, always was…Obama is very dangerous to USA safety…worked to sell USA to Iran…
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
but she cannot defeat 45, and there MUST be a debate with her…they may do this and try to avoid a debate…maybe say due to the switch and she as VP unfair to debate POTUS candidate etc. you know the democrats and media, will spin it like now trying to get out of other debates.
Look, if coo coo clock gorilla glue unglued dentures, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi used the term ‘condition’, then you know Biden is in trouble to lose her confidence…she smells blood…
If you wish to give a donation to help me you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I quit reading Drudge years ago. It's amazing when I think that his Website was my "homepage" when bringing up my browswer...same with other friends. Now, I would not go near that filthy Website.
What they don't want to lose are the elected puppets that allows the unelected bureaucrats to stay in power and control the show.