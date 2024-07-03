It looks like things are batshit crazy now in White House and democrats…

is the shift now to VP Giggles and Cackles? If so, I would take her over Biden as cannot be worse but she is a tool of Obama, always was…Obama is very dangerous to USA safety…worked to sell USA to Iran…

but she cannot defeat 45, and there MUST be a debate with her…they may do this and try to avoid a debate…maybe say due to the switch and she as VP unfair to debate POTUS candidate etc. you know the democrats and media, will spin it like now trying to get out of other debates.

Look, if coo coo clock gorilla glue unglued dentures, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi used the term ‘condition’, then you know Biden is in trouble to lose her confidence…she smells blood…

If you wish to give a donation to help me you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092