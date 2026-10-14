Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 14

Surging Inflation Complicates Trump’s Final Push to Sell Voters on Strong Economy

The final inflation report before the 2026 election — showing price increases and stagnant wages — spelled bad political news for the White House. https://www.nytimes.com/2026/10/14/business/economy/inflation-economy-midterms.html?unlocked_article_code=1.IlE.psA5.m8LONnj-87Kn&smid=url-share

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 14

HYPERSONIC HELLFIRE Putin plunges Kyiv into darkness with biggest hypersonic blitz on power plants in shameless snub to Trump ‘energy truce’

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