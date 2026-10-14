fever…

China helping Houthis?

What a complex deadly mess we have now unleashed in Middle East.

Nuking Iran is not an option and we do not have the 1 million army and 25 years to invade and occupy Iran and also, the world has stood still and not lifted a finger to help us. We were conned into this wrongful war with Iran and now we stand alone, losing by the day. We the mighty USA. Due to a drunkard and some other madmen. We have near 25 dead soldiers to show for nothing. as diesel approaches 10 dollars.

Stop this POTUS Trump! This is insanity! The world now is way more unsafe!

Ship carrying 2,500 containers sinks after hitting mine in Strait of Hormuz, claim Iran’s Guards

A vessel carrying more than 2,500 containers is reported to have caught fire and sunk after hitting a naval mine in the 24-mile Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route that usually carries one-fifth of global oil supplies, continues as a container ship is reported to have hit a naval mine.

According to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy, a vessel carrying more than 2,500 containers on Wednesday attempted to transit what it described as an “unauthorised and dangerous” route. The ship caught fire after hitting a naval mine and has sunk in the south of the Strait.

In a statement, Iran’s Guards have warned local vessels and fishermen to take care.

The Houthis Are Building an Advanced Missile With Chinese Parts

New report shows how Yemeni militant group is developing medium-range weapons independently of Iran