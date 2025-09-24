Inside Dubai Porta Potty parties - exactly what happens at degrading sexual abuse raves

WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT Concerns have grown over so-called Dubai Porta Potty parties, where young and vulnerable influencers are forced to do 'unthinkable things'

“This video was deeply graphic – it showed a man defecating in a woman’s mouth – and went viral on TikTok in 2021.”

The grisly reality behind Dubai’s porta potty parties

‘of ‘Dubai porta potty parties’ is nothing new. The phrase is bandied about on the internet to describe young, attractive women (typically influencers or OnlyFans models), who are invited over to Dubai by supremely wealthy men, where they are paid to act out a series of fetishes or sexual behaviours. They are typically associated with extreme degradation of the women that take part, with urination and scat play thought to be common practice.’

Held aboard a luxury yacht as well as inside hotel rooms, Porta Potty parties are allegedly orchestrated by wealthy men, and centre around acts of degrading sexual humiliation, often involving bodily fluids. Those targeted are left with physical and psychological scars.

Adult content creator Kay Manuel, from Australia's Gold Coast, previously told news.com.au: “The promoters play it down. Saying, you’ll just party, have a great time. Then get showered with gifts. In reality, you’ll be expected to do unthinkable things.”

