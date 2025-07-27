Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elliott Middleton's avatar
Elliott Middleton
22m

The Deep State is an infection.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve Miller's avatar
Steve Miller
22m

Crime Against Humanity, still nothing done

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture