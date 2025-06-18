no doubt a weaker design, plagued by residual confounding and methodological weaknesses, contamination etc., exposures being Tamiflu vs supportive care. Researchers found that oseltamivir/Tamiflu treatment was associated with a lower in-hospital mortality risk, earlier discharge, and lower readmission rate;

what is your view on this study? I trust McCullough’s judgement.

Dr. Peter McCullough is arguing for the use of Tamiflu based on quai-strong signals of benefit in this Bai et al. study yet only when initiated early in the sequelae course etc. McCullough’s argues for Tamiflu and reports:

‘It has always been my clinical understanding that viral replication in any upper respiratory illness occurs early, and hence later administration captured in studies will bias to the null effect.’

McCullough:

‘I can tell you that a 28.6% reduction in mortality with oseltamivir is clinically meaningful particularly considering hospitalized patients receive other supportive care including intravenous fluids, secondary antibiotics, and oxygen etc.’

Bai et al. reported:

‘Of 11 073 patients (mean [SD] age, 72.6 [16.8] years; 5793 female [52.3%]), there were 7632 patients (68.9%) and 3441 patients (31.1%) in the oseltamivir and supportive care groups, respectively. In hospital, 268 patients (3.5%) and 168 patients (4.9%) in the oseltamivir and supportive care groups died, respectively, with an adjusted risk difference of -1.8% (95% CI, -2.8% to -0.9%; P < .001). The oseltamivir treatment group was more likely to be discharged alive (adjusted sub-distribution hazard ratio, 1.20; 95% CI, 1.15 to 1.25; P < .001). After discharge, 645 patients (8.5%) and 336 patients (9.8%) were readmitted in the oseltamivir and supportive care groups, respectively, with an adjusted risk difference of -1.5% (95% CI, -2.8% to -0.2%; P = .02).’

Even despite the large sample size, and being multi-site thus increased generalizability, and the use of propensity score to balance covariates and account for confounding by indication, I am not convinced yet this study adds favorably to Tamiflu and possible benefit if used early on. Definitive comparative effectiveness clinical research is needed, proper methodology robust RCTs double and triple blinded etc.

