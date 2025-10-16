Do not forget that feral beast who stabbed the girl on the subway ‘just like that’…he must be put down like the feral beast he is. no question. she did not even know he just killed her, she sat there sobbing, she knew she was in trouble but did not know she was dying…this guy must be suffered.

Back to the thesis at hand being the devastating rise in types of cancers due to the Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine that RFK Jr., Makary, Oz, Prasad, Bhattacharya et al. seem clueless about and seek to keep on tap for you to use. I simply want them informed about the evidence as they seek to distract you about circumcise and Tylenol and all this other than vaccine and specifically mRNA vaccine that their job is to shove down your throat and mainstream. I simply wish to orient the boys…

‘Professor Shigetoshi Sano describes an 85-year-old woman with breast cancer in remission who developed an aggressive metastatic recurrence to the skin within one month of her sixth COVID-19 mRNA injection.’

At this stage you got to ask RFK Jr. what else evidence he needs knowing with a baseline risk of 0% no new study can be mounted to test out anything and we got to rely on ACTUAL deaths and harms around us…and the crap research we have but the body of evidence tells us the Malone Bourla Kariko Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine is deadly and that he should not be on the ACIP board. This was a terrible decision by RFK Jr. Just smacks of all that is wrong in government. Yes, your choice but you slapped the nation in the face Bobby Jr.

over to you Bobby Jr., I trust in you.

Still.

Letter to the Editor Articles in PressOctober 03, 2025

A case of metastatic breast carcinoma to the skin expressing SARS-CoV-2 spike protein possibly derived from mRNA vaccine

Shigetoshi Sanoa,b,1 sano.derma@kochi-u.ac.jp

Now Nick Hulscher who has found his MOJO and his testicles all at the same time, thank God, now banging away at you balls to the wall, I love it, he is not fence sitting anymore for the young man, smart as a whip, has woken up to the fraud of you blockheads leading our health agencies, deceiving us with The Outlaw Susie Wales…we know the game.

Now direct link of the Malone Pfizer Bancel BioNTech et al. mRNA vaccine to breast cancer and your idiots still pulling flint? So why the delay…Bullshit talk on autism and Tylenol? Misdirection crap…you make corrupt Hahn blush with envy…even he had to produce. I cannot point to one thing you ding dongs have done for 6 months.

BREAKING: Metastatic Breast Cancer Tumor Found Expressing Spike Protein After Six mRNA Shots

New peer-reviewed case report provides direct biological evidence linking mRNA injections to cancer progression and metastasis.

‘A new peer-reviewed case report from Kochi Medical School (Japan) has just revealed what may be one of the most damning pathological findings yet related to mRNA injections. Published in the Journal of Dermatological Science, Professor Shigetoshi Sano describes an 85-year-old woman with breast cancer in remission who developed an aggressive metastatic recurrence to the skin within one month of her sixth COVID-19 mRNA injection.’

___

