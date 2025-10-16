Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Petrina
1h

Did the 4 other people on the bus ever get questioned as to why they didn’t help the young lady.

After the murderer had left the bus.

Primum non nocere
1h

At least in the USA, cancer tissue blocks are required to be kept by laboratories for at least ten years (most opt for indefinite storage). So the ability to do retrospective immunohistochemical studies on tumors is relatively straightforward provided the initial immunostain validation studies are performed well.

With that said, keep in mind that protein expression (as identified via an immunostain) does NOT mean that the protein has biological activity... simply that it is there.

However, studies set up correctly could utilize relatively inexpensive immunostains (especially if tissue micro-array blocks are created) to provide significant causal data. Example, the de novo breast cancer does not expression the immunostain but the recurrence does (especially with temporal relationship to shot administration).

This is one of the many professional hats I wear and can state quite matter-of-factly that studies done on paraffin fixed embedded tissue blocks are easy to do.... all it takes is an appropriate IRB and funding.

