Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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s r's avatar
s r
13m

Arseholes screwing us around again!

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Kirk Moore, MD's avatar
Kirk Moore, MD
27m

Ebola doesn’t exist. We have to stop with all the pandemic fear-mongering

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