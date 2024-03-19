it is CONFOUNDED (residual confounders) with other explanations for whatever the findings were; moreover, it relied on ‘self-reports’ which also damages and distorts and weakens the results. This is reckless dangerous research reporting, these people should be ashamed, these scientists are sub-optimal to do this, and they are no different than academic research today across the board, just junk garbage science. Like the COVID research. Owned by whatever interest sponsors them and I named likely ones above in title bar. They want you hooked and reliant on failed Jenny Craig and Weight Watchers and Ozempic, all of which are designed to failed due to re-wiring of your basal metabolism (so you will always be on a diet, yo yo) and the latter is deadly. Ozempic is proving harmful. Be warned again.

so along comes money makers to confuse you...

the data is already there that Ozempic is near deadly, DO NOT use it as a weight loss drug…Oprah is reckless if this is what she promotes…The study did not properly control (statistically) for all the unknown confounders that could account for the results. This was not the proper randomized controlled trial, long duration, large sample size etc. This is junk garbage research.

Lo and behold the researchers tell you how questionable and weak their findings are and that the title is misleading…bbiisshhheesss…

here:

‘He stressed that the findings were not definitive. The study uncovered a correlation between time-restricted eating and increased mortality, but it could not show cause and effect. It’s possible for example that people who restricted their food intake to an eight-hour daily window had other habits or risk factors that might explain their increased likelihood of dying from heart disease. The scientists also noted that the study relied on self-reported dietary information. It’s possible that the participants did not always accurately report their eating durations.’

‘Intermittent fasting — when people only eat at certain times of day — has exploded in popularity in recent years. But now a surprising new study suggests that there might be reason to be cautious: It found that some intermittent fasters were more likely to die of heart disease.’