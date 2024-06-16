El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele is hated by US & west, because he has quickly proven that crime and societal decline are not inevitable or beyond control, but a deliberate choice allowed by
crooked evil leaders; under Bukele, nearly evey gang member is behind bars in the MEGA JAIL...I love it! IMO, if you are a killer criminal gang member, you have ZERO rights & must be put down
https://x.com/i/status/1798520181112664531
He’s hated by the governments of the US and West, not the people
Nayib Bukele is an incredible leader. Bukele puts God first. When Tucker asked him how he won. He said they prayed!
Great interview with Tucker