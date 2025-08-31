Elderly mother crying out, fear in her eyes to see family, locked in during COVID; makes you want to throttle malfeasants who did this to millions, tens of millions & our parents/grand parents DIED
DIED lonely! miserable deaths, no warmth, no love, no kindness to them, just lockdown lunacy; never ever EVER forget this! She wants to find a way to see her family but is only relegated to zoom?
I am not Christ, not Jesus, I am nothing like that, so I will leave forgiveness and amnesty to him, people like him. I want justice and I am like Trump in that way, I love vengeance when well placed and deserved. These acts were no simple matter and must be punished.
There must be no mercy for the Branch COVIDians, and this is where we need malfeasants like Janet Reno and Bill Clinton to run this matter so the real COVIDians see justice, based on proper inquiry. We will ask Janet and Bill to ensure all is done within law and proper inquiries.
Remember V for Vendetta when the priest begged forgiveness and he said “not tonight Reverend, not tonight”….same here Emily, not now, not now! We want proper inquiries, tribunals for all who did this, all. Anyone connected in anyway to the vaccine. Anyone. Must answer.
SOURCE:
ROOKE: No Mercy, No Quarter: It’s Time To Crush The Branch Covidians
Well written piece, excellent.
This poor woman’s heartbreak is palpable. How can she possibly understand what is happening to her?
She just needs human contact from her loved ones. She needs a hug and a kiss and a warm touch to her hand and her cheek.
Evil evil evil was perpetrated, especially to those trapped in those prisons called nursing homes.
The only forgiveness I see fit is a life sentence in GITMO..when in fact these morbid individuals deserve death.