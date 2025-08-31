Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Helen
2h

This poor woman’s heartbreak is palpable. How can she possibly understand what is happening to her?

She just needs human contact from her loved ones. She needs a hug and a kiss and a warm touch to her hand and her cheek.

Evil evil evil was perpetrated, especially to those trapped in those prisons called nursing homes.

Bos Zem
2h

The only forgiveness I see fit is a life sentence in GITMO..when in fact these morbid individuals deserve death.

