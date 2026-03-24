Elon Musk & Jeffrey Epstein; Musk must have known Epstein was abusing raping sodomizing little under-aged girls yet he sought his friendship & wanted to 'party' with him; he wanted to attend Epstein's
wildest parties and I guess there were little girls being sodomized and raped and abused...so why would Musk seek this? Now he wants to defend abused girls? why? is it because his name pops up?
Is that not Howard Luknick above with Epstein below on the island? enjoying a discussion about?? maybe on xxxxx and how to xxxxx and where they could get xxxx etc. to fxxxx?
IMO he was a liar in his days at 911 at Cantor.
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‘Musk asked Epstein for ‘the wildest party.’ Now he claims to stand up for victims.
The billionaire Tesla CEO has called for accountability for figures named in the Epstein files --- despite appearing in them himself.’
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The same goes for Trump, Doc. He must have known too.