Continued: violence is coming to you,” Musk said. “You either fight back, or you die. You either fight back, or you die. That’s the truth.” Tommy Robinson, the far-right activist who organized Saturday’s protest, told Musk, “Today, Elon, I think the British public are telling the world that they’re ready to fight back.”

Elon Musk Warns Tommy Robinson 'Violence is Coming'

“Good!’ Musk said, raising his fists in the air — as the estimated crowd of up to 150,000 people cheered. “Yes!” Indeed, Saturday’s demonstration did turn violent. The BBC reported 26 police officers were injured in clashes with the protestors — as some threw bottles and other projectiles at the officers. Musk also re-upped comments he made on X earlier in the week — declaring the left “the party of murder” in the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

“You see how much violence there is on the left, with our friend Charlie Kirk getting murdered in cold blood this week, and people on the left celebrating it openly,” Musk said. “The left is the party of murder and celebrating murder. I mean, let that sink in for a minute, that’s who we’re dealing with here. That is who we’re dealing with.”

