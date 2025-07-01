Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Horst Baer's avatar
Horst Baer
1m

In French we have a proper saying for this type of arrogant individual:

"he is farting higher than his behind". His misbehavior is an affront to any cultivated/civilized person.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture