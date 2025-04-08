“Navarro should ask the fake expert he invented, Ron Vara"

DOW market is dropping now and erasing all gains made today, so up 1,400 points and now down 200 below zero…like Sisyphus, up and down that damn hill with that rock…

Now to naughty boys Navarro and Musk, two ‘bad boys’…

Elon is on the naughty chair and is not happy about it! Can’t these 2 boys just kiss and make up? Hotline bling, someone give someone a call? Sort it out? Can Peter call Elon or Elon call Peter? Can someone call DRAKE to burrow his hotline bling phone to effect this Détente?

But this latest public Schlonging of Navarro by Musk is ramping it up…Gggeeezzzeeeee! POTUS Trump is going to have to get the strap out to do some disciplining of these two. Don’t make him go for the strap you two!

Musk is calling for zero tariffs, especially between Europe and USA. Was this a no no by Musk to break from the administration on tariffs? and will Democrats now move subtly or overtly to bring Musk back into their tent? Is Musk on his way out of the Palm Beach crew?

“By any definition whatsoever, Tesla is the most vertically integrated auto manufacturer in America with the highest percentage of US content,” Musk continued. “Navarro should ask the fake expert he invented, Ron Vara.”

Over the weekend, Musk had first taken swipes against Navarro, seemingly irked by President Trump’s onslaught of tariffs last week that Navarro played a pivotal role in crafting.’

___

